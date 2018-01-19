As outlined above, this article is a follow-up on my previous one published on SA a few days before the end of last year, in which I showed that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) emerged from Chapter 11 and was already quoted on OTC Markets. In the registration statement, I was trying to search for clues that could supply a sort of update of the litigation BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) started with Avaya due to patent infringement, but I couldn't find any.

Actually, while reviewing the documents, I found the following: substantially all of the claims against us (Avaya) that arose prior to our emergence from bankruptcy were resolved in the Plan of Reorganization or are in the process of being resolved in the Bankruptcy Court as part of the claims reconciliation process.

Therefore, I assumed that the two companies (Avaya and BlackBerry) had reached an agreement to end their litigation. My reasoning was simple: in its registration statement, a company that just emerged from bankruptcy and was now selling its shares to the public must be very cautious about reporting any possible pending litigations that could materially damage its financial strength.

Yet, a few days after the publication of my article on SA, Avaya issued another document named "Amended Registration Statement", reporting the date of December 22, 2017, which was substantially different from the others previously issued.

In this new one, at page 94, we discover that: In July 2016, BlackBerry Limited ("BlackBerry") filed a complaint for patent infringement against the Company in the Northern District of Texas, alleging infringement of multiple patents with respect to a variety of technologies including user interface design, encoding/decoding, and call routing. In September 2016, the Company filed a motion to dismiss these claims and in October 2016, the Company also filed a motion to transfer this matter to the Northern District of California. In January 2017, the Company filed a notice of Suggestion of Pendency of Bankruptcy, which initially stayed the proceedings. The stay was partially lifted to allow the court in Texas to rule on the two pending motions. The Company's motion to transfer the case from Texas to California has been denied. The Company's motion to dismiss BlackBerry's indirect infringement and willfulness claims was granted, although BlackBerry was provided an opportunity to file an Amended Complaint to cure the deficiencies, which it did on October 19, 2017.

Also, at page F-70, it states that:

A loss reserve has been established for this matter (BlackBerry litigation). At this time, an outcome cannot be predicted and, as a result, the Company cannot be assured that this case will not have a material adverse effect on the manner in which it does business, its financial position, results of operations, or cash flows.

Considering such sequence of events, it emerges that, at least five days after its public offering on the OTC Markets, Avaya Corp. publicly disclosed an on-going litigation that could potentially deteriorate its financial position in a serious way.

I personally consider this to be an egregious misstep tarnishing the company's reputation.

Currently, Avaya is quoted on the NYSE and has correctly informed the investors about its pending litigations.

In any case, the real financial health of the company is highly dubious.

This is Avaya's latest balance sheet available:

As I mentioned in my previous article, even after emerging from Chapter 11, the company's tangible book value is negative by more than $4B.

Furthermore, despite the above statement, Avaya does not seem to have set aside any loss reserves to cover, even partially, a negative BB's litigation outcome. The only reserve I can find is a restructuring reserve split into two parts, which amounts to a total of $73M.

The BlackBerry's patent infringement claim involves much larger amounts.

Conclusion

My previous article's assessment of a possible Avaya-BlackBerry deal, in order to end their legal dispute, just vanished due to Avaya's latest statement. The litigation between the two companies is still ongoing.

Yet, in order to exit from its Chapter 11 as soon as possible, Avaya accounted little to nothing in terms of reserves to face a possible negative outcome of this dispute.

Acting this way, the company has put its financial stability in serious trouble since an adverse court decision would consume all of its liquid assets.

Moreover, it is not yet clear what happened with Avaya's reporting procedure and what the real reason was for such serious delay in the issuance of a correct registration report last December, which greatly tarnished the company's credibility.

Avaya's potential investors and shareholders are advised: if BlackBerry will win the litigation, Avaya will find itself underwater... again! If your investment thesis is based upon the belief that Avaya already settled all its previous claims and litigations, please consider the information provided in this note.

It will be better off for management to seek a patent license deal with BlackBerry as soon as possible because right now, holding Avaya's shares could be a too risky option.