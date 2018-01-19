Beating The Market By 10x In An Overweight Cash Position

I have been an active trader for over 20 years. I have seen the good and the ugly and lived to tell about it. The lessons I learned have helped make me a better trader and investor. I would like to share my model account performance with a profit of 320% by end of 2017 in a 14-month period.

I have in the past participated in investment challenges and performed extremely well. Many years back, in an investment competition with Zacks.com, I turned a simulated $100,000 portfolio to a profit of 295% in 30 days. In that case, the rules were very strict in that you had to diversify and use large-cap companies.

Source: Pexels.com

I have been helping others trade profitably now for many years. I often smirk to myself when I hear fund managers brag about 20% yearly gains in a time where markets are rising 25% as the case was in 2017. We have all heard it; most managers (roughly 60%) underperform the market. So why even bother? Buffett has often recommended people to just buy the S&P and forget it.

The hard truth I know is that not all active investment managers are the same. I believe there is a big difference, and it matters to know.

I manage my own assets and have been since the start. I have learned some painful lessons that because of their impact I will never forget. On Nov. 1, 2016, I decided to create a model portfolio to illustrate an example of my trading activity for average investors. This idea began when a number of people who knew me overwhelmed me asking for investment/trading advice. I decided to share some of my ideas with everyone and Seeking Alpha gave me that platform.

Let's get to the meat of the model portfolio.

Some Basic rules I created for this model portfolio:

First: I like round figures, and many simulations tend to start you off with $100,000. So my model portfolio would start with $100k.

Second: Although I can make a lot of money with options, that would not be a part of this portfolio. I wanted a strictly stock portfolio with no options whatsoever.

Third: As I have seen good and bad in the market, I have tamed my animal spirit to be as conservative as I can stand to be. For this reason, I will maintain cash in the portfolio in an overweight position in most times.

Fourth: It's easy to trade fake money and make big leaps when you don't have "skin in the game." So for this reason, the model portfolio was all real trades and cash.

In the beginning… November 1, 2016

I had hesitation how Trump would impact the market. After his surprise win, the futures showed substantial loss. Despite my belief that he would be great for businesses and the economy, I wanted to maintain a high cash position. From Nov. 1, 2016, until March 2017 my portfolio mix was 70% cash and 30% equities. I wish I was more involved in the initial surge as we all do.

Yes, cash!! I shake my head every time I hear people arguing to keep your cash in the market. I can beat most fund managers with more than 50% cash position in the account. Most people can't put their head around that.

After March 2017, my portfolio mix was split approximately 50% cash and 50% equities. At the most invested time, my portfolio maintained around 65% equities and the remaining was in cash.

Source: Author's model portfolio asset allocation at fully invested levels (Stock and Cash)

How do I achieve alpha?

By now you are expecting me to pitch an infomercial type hook. I imagine most people wonder how in the world a diversified account that is heavy in cash could return such gains. The answer is a lot of effort in picking stocks. Yes, it makes a difference to be a good stock picker. I dislike the title stock picker.

Stock picker sounds like picking numbers in a lotto ticket. It's much more than that and it is not appreciated by the public. First, I want to say that there are so many smart people that can crunch numbers much better than me. They can explain everything inside and out of a balance sheet and do a lot of due diligence. With all that intelligence out there, we still have the majority underperforming the market.

I put little weight on someone that boasts degrees and certificates (MBA, CFA, etc.). Who cares! I don't mean to undermine anyone's degrees and I have my own to boast but don't. The point I want to make is that in the end, there is only ONE metric that matters. Profit! How much, and did you beat the market?

One way to make money

Chase the crowd. I learned the hard way never stand in front of a moving train. If everyone is jumping into a sector or a stock, regardless of your thesis don't go against the crowd. The market will crush you, even if your thesis proves correct later. The initial losses will take away from you eventual gains if any. This also reminds us not to try to catch a falling knife. Always give stocks time to settle.

Following the crowd is easy and a great way to make money. Example is a rising rate environment and everyone flocking into financials. Going into this sector now will be easy money.

A better way to make money

Beat the crowd by getting there first. This concept can be simple and complex. In a simple way, everyone in 2017 knew that in 2018 rates would rise. I started positioning into financials on the dip days before the bank stress tests. I knew the Trump Administration would not give much pushback against banks and wanted to loosen up regulations. Using the markets' uncalled caution was my buying opportunity. The result was a substantial rise in all my bank picks. Now, it's a crowd move, but I was there first.

The complex approach is more research intensive. I position in stocks that I feel have good reason to rise substantially higher. This is a skill that many lack. If you lack this skill, don't pretend to convince yourself you can do it consistently. Instead find people that can. I am not perfect; my trading record on catalysts is probably around 90% success. I do however run risk assessment on my trades to figure out my risk/reward ratio on these trades. Insight is power.

Source: Author's model portfolio performance Nov. 2016-2017

Source: Author's model portfolio performance Jan.-Dec. 31 2017.

With an initial amount of $100,000 and a heavy cash position, I created 320% profit gain in 14 months. So when your portfolio is returning 20% fully invested in the market, do you feel like you are missing something?

Why the cash?

Again cash is important for me. I have seen a number of perfect market conditions turn sour and cold quickly. Cash is both a safety net and a means to an opportunity. When I rotate funds, cash helps pick ideal times of entry. I am not forced to sell something to buy something else. I love to buy high beta stocks in technology and biotech along with others. If you notice, my account has a relatively smooth chart going higher. The highest volatility I experienced was when the market was frightened on President Trump's comments of "fire and fury" in reference to North Korea. I did not make any changes and the account later corrected.

Example of a trade

It is important for me to give as accurate advice as I can. I believe in helping people, and I get excited to hear people succeed from advice I give. One recent example is when I recommended buying SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) ahead of important data readouts. I did my own due diligence and I believed in the trade.

I believe in transparency so I will share my ideas and disclose when I took a position in the holding. In the case of SAGE, I took position days before the data and clearly recommended others to do the same.

Source: Author's trade on Nov 9, 2017 days after taking position

In my recommendation I referenced several catalysts by year end that would move the shares higher. I have a busy life, and I didn't have time to repost another recommendation telling people to buy despite the big jump. Within a few weeks, the other news broke, which rocketed shares again!

Source: Author trade on Dec. 7, 2017, roughly four weeks from initial position

The result of this trade is a gain of over 145% within a four-week period.

Please notice I never over extend in any one position, and despite my conviction in the trade, it represented around 10% of my overall portfolio. That is a very bullish weighting for me. Other similar trades are weighted to about 5% of my portfolio and that has helped propel the account higher with low volatility. This is how important identifying investments can be to the bottom line.

Quality not Quantity is a MUST!

Too many positions can hinder your account. I believe every position should make sense at all times over your time horizon. So many people jump to buy everything and anything they hear about in hopes to land that lotto ticket or for safety. It's important to look beyond numbers sometimes and pick winners for reasons beyond the balance sheet.

The perfect balance sheet will mean nothing if your investments start getting P/E compression because the large institutions are moving their money away. Think that way! Move with the money, be there ahead if possible, but be gone before things get sour. These concepts have helped me trade better.

There is no denying the market has been on fire!! With the S&P 500 (SPY) gaining around 32% in profit in the 14 months since Nov. 2016. If you haven't enjoyed similar performance, then perhaps changes in your trading strategy are needed.

Compared to the SPDR S&P 500 in the same time period, my model portfolio gained 10x the market gains. Is this the infomercial pitch here? No!

I want people to learn to trade better and make money. I would like to continue bringing big trades to the front of the line so everyone can start to get there before the crowd. If you would like my occasional insight, then feel free to follow and comment.

What I do is outside the box for everyone, and I doubt one article will make you a believer and that is OK. Ultimately you should be happy with your own trading strategy and invest based on your own risk tolerance.

I will update in the future on my trading ideas, strategies, and performance. Until then, I wish us all good fortune in 2018!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.