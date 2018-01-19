A Small Cannabis Company With Big Growth Plans
About: Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (HRVOF), Includes: ACB, APHA, CGC, MMJJF
by: Jonathan Cooper
Summary
Hasn't sold any cannabis yet, but will begin in February.
Owns one operational greenhouse and three potential growing locations that are being planned or developed.
Based on many estimates, I think it is a small grower at a fair price.
Harvest One is an attractive option for investors looking to invest in a small cannabis company.
* Harvest One Cannabis trades on the TSX-Venture as HVST.V. Yahoo Finance shows a daily volume of 1.6 million shares. On January 5th, HVST.V volume was 15x the volume of the American OTC listing OTC:HRVOF