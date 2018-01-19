Is BlackBerry's Jarvis Cybersecurity Software, Or Autonomous Vehicle Software?
About: BlackBerry Limited (BB)
by: KIA Investment Research
Summary
BlackBerry's Jarvis is neither cybersecurity software nor autonomous vehicle software.
Multiple cloud-based static code analysis engines, only one of which is somewhat useful.
Virtually, all of this static code analysis has been available to developers for decades.
Has little if anything to do with cybersecurity or autonomous vehicles.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) has released a software scanning tool to help developers detect weaknesses in their code, or the code developed by third parties. The pay-as-you-go cloud-based service accepts a binary software file, runs