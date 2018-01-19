General Electric: Break It Up
About: General Electric Company (GE)
by: Infinity Research
Summary
Shares of General Electric have been subjected to a massive sell-off after news of a potential "strategic breakup" surfaced.
This announcement comes after General Electric was hit with a much larger than expected $15 billion life insurance related charge.
The size of the charges are shocking, and show how deeply rooted General Electic's problems are.
Breaking up this century-old conglomerate is a needed and overdue move.
I am cautiously optimistic about the future.
General Electric (GE) shares fell yet again after the company was blindsided by huge expenses relating to their legacy insurance portfolio. Due to miscalculations and past blunders, it was revealed that GE will