General Electric: Break It Up

Summary

Shares of General Electric have been subjected to a massive sell-off after news of a potential "strategic breakup" surfaced.

This announcement comes after General Electric was hit with a much larger than expected $15 billion life insurance related charge.

The size of the charges are shocking, and show how deeply rooted General Electic's problems are.

Breaking up this century-old conglomerate is a needed and overdue move.

I am cautiously optimistic about the future.