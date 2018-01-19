Canopy Growth: 5 Predictions For The Cannabis Industry
Summary
Actual demand might differ from current expectation.
Marijuana production will become commoditized.
Smaller players lacking scale will likely fail.
Branding and quality will be the key differentiating factor.
Supply agreements and profitability will take over licensed capacity as the most important valuation metrics.
Our Predictions for the Industry
We have been publishing our deep dive research notes on the marijuana / cannabis sector focusing on understanding the industry fundamentals. We have gone over production costs and capacity, but