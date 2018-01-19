We lack divine knowledge. Whether an investment will do well or not depends on many factors that are outside our control. Hence making an investment call involves some "guesswork". There is subjectivity and lack of certainty in that department and we freely admit it.

This is very different from examining the distribution coverage of an exchange traded fund (ETF) or a closed-end fund (CEF). There is much less room for debate there as to what the underlying component is.

Based on our set of presented facts it was crystal clear that Infracap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) was nowhere close to covering its distribution. Or so we thought. Unfortunately people kept coming up with incredibly unique explanations for why the distribution was covered and why it should be maintained. This morning the AMZA's management proved them wrong.

The InfraCap MLP ETF has announced that it is adopting a monthly dividend policy, replacing its traditional quarterly schedule, which had been in place since the fund’s 2014 inception. The next dividend is scheduled to be declared on February 20th and paid on February 28th. Dividends are planned, but not guaranteed, for each subsequent month. The anticipated monthly dividend rate is $0.11 per share ($1.32 per share on an annualized basis). This action is being taken in order to align AMZA’s distributions to shareholders more closely with its distributable cash flow. Edward F. Ryan, Chief Financial Officer of Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC, commented: “Many AMZA shareholders utilize the fund as a part of an income-seeking strategy. Such investors have expressed a strong preference for consistent, monthly distributions. “At the new payment schedule and rate,” Ryan continued, “the fund is positioned to make substantial cash distributions to its shareholders while minimizing potential net capital distributions. The new dividend rate is set at a level that we think can be consistently covered by the fund’s distributable cash flow. It was determined after consideration of the average yield of midstream MLP sector stocks and the fund’s use of leverage and option strategies to generate an enhanced level of income for distribution.”

The cut was about 37% and management's acknowledgement that this distribution level can be "consistently covered" should speak volumes about the old distribution rate coverage.

Was this cut deep enough?

Distribution cuts are like nose jobs. They are painful and they have to be done right the first time. So how do we feel about this reduced $1.32 distribution? At a current price of $8.61, the yield translates into 15.33% annually. The unleveraged ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) currently yields 7.48%.

AMLP Distribution Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

At a 30% leverage and accounting for interests costs (which do continue to rise steadily) AMZA should be able to manage a 10% "clean distribution" or about 85 cents a year. We can bump this to 95 cents to account for some option income and AMZA holding some higher yielders like Energy Transfer Partners L.P (ETP) in higher proportion than the index. Still, by distributing $1.32 AMZA is either counting on being able to start generating "alpha", something it has not yet done, or is relying on its old tricks of returning principal back like before but in smaller quantities.

Why this is still good news

AMZA continues to be a great way to to play the coming MLP bull market in our opinion. The distribution cut while not severe enough to make the new distribution 100% covered by underlying income, is still a welcome change. Additionally AMZA has now gone to a monthly distribution. The tiny amount of each new distribution (11 cents versus 52 cents) makes people investing prior to an ex-distribution date less problematic. In the past AMZA's NAV has ballooned close to the ex- distribution date making life difficult for the fund manager. The new monthly payout will reduce the "fast money" influx and allow the management to better target its leverage and option selling.

The yield is still the highest in the space.

Source: Cefconnect.com

So for those who do want to high distribution and don't mind getting some return of principal, AMZA still remains the best choice with an added bonus of a monthly payout. Even previously we felt that the coming bull market in the MLP space would allow AMZA to distribute a very high amount of return of principal while keeping NAV flat should it wish to. The argument obviously applies even more solidly now that the effective return of principal has been slashed by 67%.

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

Conclusion

We would preferred a new distribution rate that had room to be raised rather than still include a return of principal. However, the cut still gets two thumbs up from us and shows that Jay Hatfield has a desire to manage this for the long run. The yield chasers will be disappointed and might leave. This is good news for longer-term holders as we believe the rapid influx of money around distribution dates from the such "investors" was what caused AMZA to not generate any alpha. We had previously suggested that AMZA could cut its distribution, go to a monthly payout and refuse to create new units near ex-distribution dates (forcing the ETF to a huge premium and penalizing short-term traders) as ways of improving performance. We ain't sad, cause two out of three ain't bad.

