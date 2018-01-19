Eurozone: Macro-Fiscal Flows And Investment Markets

Positive macro-fiscal flows add to the stock of wealth in the private sector and negative ones take it away.

The purpose of this report is to look at macro-fiscal flows in the eurozone to assess their impact on investment markets.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Europe. (EU)

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

GDP = Private Sector Spending [P] + Government Sector Spending [G] + External Sector Spending [X]

Each sector will be examined in turn starting with the private sector.

Private Sector

The private sector is where the stock market is, and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - More loans created than repaid. Credit Money. Externally from overseas commerce - More exported than imported. Overseas created credit and State money. Government spending - more spent than taxed out. State money.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive.

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The flow rate of loans to the private sector from commercial banks in 2017 is 1.6% of GDP not including the number for December.

Borrowing rates speak to the level of enthusiasm and confidence in an economy for households and businesses to buy and invest and be able to repay loans in the future.

This is important for the EU as the governments are constrained by the Growth and Stability Pact in what they can do fiscally, all are running austerity programs. The EU, IMF and World bank master plan for money growth is that it should come only from private banks at interest and a current account surplus. Government fiscal spending is taboo as there is no interest income attached to it for private banks.

The flow of bank credit money adds to the stock of existing private debt shown in the graph below.

The stock of private debt is about 147% of GDP. This level of debt is relatively high and almost equal to the level reached in 2002 at the height of the dot-com boom-bust.

There is not a lot of scope for additional debt to be taken on, especially not from the corporate sector.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is represented by the current account. The current account is exports less imports, and it also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is both positive and relatively stable at three percent.

The charts below show that the EU as an entity has a net surplus against the rest of the world of 3.53% of GDP (US$419B) not including the result for December 2017.

Government Sector

The government budget is in the chart below.

The chart shows the government adding to the private sector with deficit spending.

As previously mentioned, the EU Growth and Stability Pact is an EU guideline that applies to all member states. This calls for government deficits of not more than 3% of GDP per year and a total stock of debt of not more than 60% of GDP.

Governments not meeting these standards are required to run austerity programs until compliance is reached. Governments can be fined for not keeping to the rules which further adds to the problem.

This result of this Dickensian policy is 9.1% general unemployment and 19.1% youth unemployment and a capacity utilization rate of 83.2% meaning that 16.8% of land and capital is unemployed. These are factors of production the private sector has no use for. The various member governments could bring these idle resources back into production with a combination of lower taxes and fiscal spending.

This shows the folly of nations that give up their monetary currency sovereignty and are controlled for all intents and purposes by a foreign power.

A stock of unemployed people is used as an inflation anchor. This has a dual purpose of:

1. Suppressing domestic aggregate demand to lessen the demand for imports that might create upwards pressure on the currency. A lower exchange rate helps with international competitiveness.

2. Keeping labor costs low which again helps with international competitiveness.

Given the austerity mantra in Europe and the success of the current account, one can assume that there will be less government spending going forward. One can question the morality of such public policies and also understand the rise of nationalism in affected countries in Southern Europe.

The rise of nationalism as a response to domestic adversity due to austerity policy is not limited to the worst affected parts of Europe. The more successful Northern European countries have problems too. This is because while export business might be prospering, domestic markets are not. Suppressing internal domestic demand with unemployment to lower the exchange rate does not make for a happy and prosperous population.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Professor Wynne Godley developed the stock-flow consistent sector flow framework of analysis.

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business, and community, and most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as matching bond issuance with deficit spending is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The EU as a single entity is a monetary currency sovereign; however, the nations that make up the EU are not. The individual countries are like states in a federation and are the users of the currency and not an issuer.

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

GDP = Private Sector spending + Government Sector spending + External Sector spending

These are accounting entities and correct by definition.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall.

Conclusion, Recommendation, and Summary

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 1.5% 3.3% 1.5% 6.3% 2017 1.6%* 3.53%* 1.25%* 6.3%* 2018 1.6%# 3.5%# 1%# 6.1%

*Estimates pending final numbers.

#Forecast based on present flow rates.

The result of austerity policy in the EU is a falling GDP as the chart above shows. When one does not invest in public infrastructure, healthcare, and education productivity declines overall.

When one deliberately maintains a stock of unemployed people, aggregate demand must fall with income. This is in line with the accounting entity GDP = Gross Domestic Income. When one side of the equation changes, the other must follow. If income falls, then demand falls, and production is not cleared in the market.

This does not mean the investment market must suffer. On the contrary, the stock market has exposure to the results of these austerity policies in that:

1. The currency has a lower exchange rate than would be normal for an exporting entity, and so export businesses can sell their products successfully overseas.

2. The stock of unemployed people ensures that labor costs remain low as a business input for the export industry.

At some stage, the long-term effects of austerity will impinge on productivity and lower international competitiveness. This time has not yet come.

When one invests in the European stock market, one has access to companies that benefit from these public policies in that one is sharing in the current account surplus income.

One can get investment access long the EU via these ETF funds.

(EZU) iShares MSCI EMU ETF (FEZ) SPDR Euro STOXX 50 ETF (IEV) iShares Europe ETF (DBEU) Deutsche X-trackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (IEUR) iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (HEZU) iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF

I first looked at Europe in this article in January 2017 and recommended it as a buy. Since that time, it has made a capital gain of 30.5% and paid a nice 2.28% dividend income. With 6%+ macro-fiscal flows financial assets in the private sector can still grow, the bias is still upwards, and Europe is still a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.