Preferred Yields 10.9% (Paid Monthly), Growing Revenue, Shrinking Debt
by: Blue Harbinger
Summary
The 10.9% yield on these preferred shares is attractive, especially considering it's paid monthly, and the shares trade at only a slight premium to the $25 face value.
This company has recently gotten its debt under control, and it is turning the corner as revenues and EBITDA rise.
If you are an income-focused investor, this one is worth considering for the higher-risk portion of your prudently diversified investment portfolio.
Please note: This idea was originally released to members of The Value & Income Forum before the market opened on January 8th, 2018.
With a 10.9% dividend yield (paid monthly), growing revenues, shrinking debt, and