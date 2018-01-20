Dividend Ideas | Tech 

Preferred Yields 10.9% (Paid Monthly), Growing Revenue, Shrinking Debt

About: MTBC, Inc. (MTBC)
by: Blue Harbinger
Summary

The 10.9% yield on these preferred shares is attractive, especially considering it's paid monthly, and the shares trade at only a slight premium to the $25 face value.

This company has recently gotten its debt under control, and it is turning the corner as revenues and EBITDA rise.

If you are an income-focused investor, this one is worth considering for the higher-risk portion of your prudently diversified investment portfolio.

Please note: This idea was originally released to members of The Value & Income Forum before the market opened on January 8th, 2018.

With a 10.9% dividend yield (paid monthly), growing revenues, shrinking debt, and