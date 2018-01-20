Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) thought it had the perfect solution when it acquired Jos. A Bank in 2014. The move was designed to create synergies and enhance profitability. Unfortunately, the combined company hit sales and profitability pitfalls, which led to store closures. The result is a company that is fully leveraged with a term loan and a senior note due in 2022. The senior note is currently price at slightly above par. With a high coupon of 7%, the note is currently yielding over 6.8% to maturity.

Source: Fidelity Investments

Tailored Brands has seen a noticeable improvement in profit and loss from a year ago. In the nine months ending September 30, 2017, the company has seen a $140 million decline in revenue. Despite this, the company has proportionally reduced its variable cost and further improved on its fixed cost. The result is a $65 million improvement in operating income from the same period a year ago.

Tailored Brands improvement in profitability has translated into an improvement in cash flows. Compared to the same nine-month period a year ago, Tailored Brands has increased operating cash flow by $76 million. This has enabled the company to pay down debt. In the first nine months of 2017, Tailored Brands has paid down its senior notes by $106 million and its term loan by about $10 million. The company also has a healthy cash balance of $126 million and a solid current ratio, which outsizes current liabilities by 2.5 to 1.

What separates Tailored Brands from many of my other high-yield debt holdings is the methodical way they have gone about reducing their debt load. Most of their debt repayments have been towards their senior notes. This is because for most of 2017, the notes traded for under par. By buying back the debt under par, the company is essentially reducing $1 of liabilities for less than a dollar. Going back to the income statement, Tailored Brands recognized a $6.5 million gain in the first nine months of 2017 by buying its debt back at a discount.

The debt buyback should also serve as an assurance to bondholders that if the price drops back below par, Tailored Brands management will use their excess liquidity to further reduce debt and consequently support the bond price. Now that the price is back over par (slightly), Tailored Brands will likely use excess funds to reduce its term loan balance.

Financial Statements and Debt Schedule from SEC 10-Q

Tailored Brands bond prices will likely remain around par for the foreseeable future as the company continues to generate excess cash flow and reduce its long-term liabilities. Investors should continue to eye the company’s expenses and operating cash flow to ensure that management is continuing to create excess cash through efficiency. A pickup in sales would simply be the cherry on top. Of all my high yield holdings, I expect Tailored Brands to be the closest to a credit upgrade.

Source: FINRA

Credit Ratings

S&P: CCC+

Moody’s: B3