seekingalpha.com/uploads/2018/1/20/5102385/Aurelius_Amended_Answer_January.pdfI have written several articles regarding the pending litigation US Bank vs. Windstream Services LLC vs. Aurelius Capital Master, Ltd. My emphasis has been the impact of Windstream LLC's (WIN) litigation on Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) For those who are unfamiliar with the background, I suggest you read my articles here and here. Not only do I attempt to supply information in the articles, but the comment section of those articles have been fantastic sources of ideas, analysis and research.

Since my last article, the case has continued on schedule. Judge Furman gave Aurelius two options: by January 19th, they could respond to Windstream's Motion to Dismiss, or they could file amended counterclaims, which would force Windstream to file a new Motion to Dismiss. As expected, Aurelius waited until the last minute to file their response to Windstream's Answer (PDF) and decided to make amended counterclaims.

Going forward, WIN now has two weeks to file a new Motion to Dismiss, which I fully expect them to do.

What Is New

Unfortunately, with legal documents they do not highlight, call out or otherwise draw attention to what is new. I have attached Aurelius' amended answer at the bottom of the page and those who have read the answer attached to my previous article will get a sense of déjà vu.

The first 52 pages are a paragraph by paragraph response to WIN's Answer. For the most part, it is denials, and only differs from their previous answer to the extent that WIN added more to their answer.

On page 53, Aurelius begins their counterclaims. Here I went paragraph by paragraph and highlighted what is new.

For starters, under the heading "Nature Of The Counterclaims" Aurelius added a new paragraph.

5. The Company pursued this scheme instead of curing the defaults arising from the Sale-Leaseback Transaction and Restricted Payment. On December 7, 2017, those uncured defaults matured into Events of Default under the Indenture, and on that date, in accordance with its rights under the Indenture, Aurelius declared all Notes to be due and payable immediately. This payment is now past due.

Additionally, on page 83, Aurelius added a second claim for relief, which requests immediate payment of the principal and interest for the notes which Aurelius holds.

Pages 74 and 75 also include new material, which seems to have more to do with WIN's Motion to Dismiss. Part of WIN's Motion to Dismiss was an argument that Aurelius was in violation of the "No-Action" clause. The No-Action Clause requires that bondholders with any grievance follow a number of steps to attempt to resolve it through the trustee before filing any legal action. In the Motion to Dismiss, WIN argued that Aurelius did not even attempt to follow those steps, jumping immediately to legal action.

Aurelius has added an argument that they have complied or are exempted from the No-Action Clause.

70. Aurelius has complied with the No-Action Clause, as set forth below. Moreover, exemptions from and exceptions to the No-Action Clause apply in this case. Among other things, when compliance with the No-Action Clause would be futile, compliance is excused.

Aurelius argues that compliance would have been futile because the trustee (US Bank) is the same entity that authenticated the new notes that Aurelius is disputing. Since US Bank authenticated them, they are unlikely to seek a declaration that they are invalid.

In regards to Aurelius's Notice of Acceleration, Aurelius argues that payment became immediately due, and since WIN has not paid, it is now past due and therefore is no subject to the No-Action Clause because of section 6.07 of the Indenture:

Notwithstanding any other provision of the Indenture, the right of any Holder of a Note to receive payment of the principal of, premium or Additional Interest, if any, or interest on, such Note or to bring suit for the enforcement of any such payment, on or after the due date expressed in the Notes, shall not be impaired or affected without the consent of the Holder

Finally, from the bottom of page 78 to page 81, Aurelius added several new paragraphs. These paragraphs attempt to detail how Aurelius has followed the No-Action Clause.

In paragraph 81, Aurelius claims that on December 21st, 2017, that they modified their indemnity agreement with US Bank as Trustee. They increased the dispute reserve to $983,365 from $500,000.

Paragraph 82 describes a letter Aurelius sent the US Bank directing them to

...join in the claims set forth in these counterclaims or bring a declaratory judgment action in the District Court seeking a judicial declaration that, among other things, the New Notes, the New Secured Notes, the consents of holders of the New Notes, and the execution of the Supplemental Indenture, were all invalid.

In paragraph 84 and 85, Aurelius claims that they received a letter dated January 13, 2018 in which the Trustee stated it was declining to follow the directions in the December 26th letter. They claim that the letter from the Trustee nullifies the waiting period and that the Trustee's response underscores the futility of asking the Trustee to challenge the validity of the New Notes.

Finally, in paragraph 86, Aurelius disputes WIN's claims that the consent solicitation demonstrates direction to the Trustee that is inconsistent with Aurelius's direction. They argue that they hold a majority of the Existing Notes and since the New Notes are invalid, a majority cannot give inconsistent direction without Aurelius's consent.

In the interest of brevity, I have condensed and pulled out the areas of change that I believe are the most relevant. I am not a lawyer, and I encourage everyone to read the document for themselves in its entirety. It is attached at the end of this article.

One Investor's Thoughts

Many of the changes that Aurelius made to their counterclaims were clearly in direct response to the arguments made in the Motion to Dismiss. It is extremely likely that WIN will file a new Motion to Dismiss, taking into account the arguments Aurelius has made and the newly revealed letters between Aurelius and US Bank.

Potentially, a new Motion to Dismiss could be filed by the end of the month and a hearing could be held in February. This presents that tantalizing possibility that Judge Furman could rule to dismiss the entire case by March.

UNIT Short Interest

WIN Short Interest

With short interest in UNIT and WIN remaining high, such a sudden disposition of the entire case in WIN's favor could result in a short squeeze for both tickers.

There seem to be many reasons to be optimistic about WIN's case, including the fact that US Bank is refusing to challenge the New Notes. Aurelius will have to continue alone in this lawsuit, without support from any other Note Holder and even the Trustee does not want to continue.

It is my belief that WIN is going to eventually win this lawsuit that has led me to initiate a small position directly in WIN. Previously, I was only exposed through UNIT, due to my belief that even in the extreme event of a WIN bankruptcy, UNIT would be okay.

However, it should be realized that winning a complete dismissal is far from a sure thing. Investors today need to be prepared for this litigation to drag out until May, and quite possibly later.

Aurelius_Amended_Answer_January_Highlighted.pdf

Aurelius_Answer_November.pdf