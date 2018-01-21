Kodak: A Dangerous Gamble

by: Alex Labocha
Alex Labocha
Summary

On January 9, Kodak announced the KODAKOne digital image rights platform and the accompanying cryptocurrency KODAKCoin.

In this article, I attempt to discern the functionality of the KODAKOne system, and determine if it is worth a 222% increase in share value.

KODAKCoin and the KODAKOne system are essentially created and run by WENN Digital, the parent company of a paparazzi photo agency.

Kodak and KODAKOne

On January 9, 2018, Kodak (NYSE:KODK) announced that it would be entering a brand licensing deal with WENN Digital to launch a digital image rights system and an accompanying cryptocurrency.