Kodak: A Dangerous Gamble

Summary

On January 9, Kodak announced the KODAKOne digital image rights platform and the accompanying cryptocurrency KODAKCoin.

In this article, I attempt to discern the functionality of the KODAKOne system, and determine if it is worth a 222% increase in share value.

KODAKCoin and the KODAKOne system are essentially created and run by WENN Digital, the parent company of a paparazzi photo agency.