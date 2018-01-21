Kodak: A Dangerous Gamble
About: Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)
by: Alex Labocha
Summary
On January 9, Kodak announced the KODAKOne digital image rights platform and the accompanying cryptocurrency KODAKCoin.
In this article, I attempt to discern the functionality of the KODAKOne system, and determine if it is worth a 222% increase in share value.
KODAKCoin and the KODAKOne system are essentially created and run by WENN Digital, the parent company of a paparazzi photo agency.
Kodak and KODAKOne
On January 9, 2018, Kodak (NYSE:KODK) announced that it would be entering a brand licensing deal with WENN Digital to launch a digital image rights system and an accompanying cryptocurrency.