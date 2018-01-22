Summary and Thesis

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is my favorite dividend growth play because of its compelling business model and equally compelling valuation. It’s fallen 6.5% thus far in 2018 - the farther it falls, the more I buy.

2018 has not been kind to REITs

Year to date, the stock market on the whole has been rising. But the same cannot be said for real estate investment trusts (REITs) which have been going the opposite direction:



But it has especially been unkind to STORE Capital, the subject of this article, which is down 6.5%:





At the current price of $24.14 per share, the dividend yield is 5.14%. Since its IPO in 2014, the company has raised its dividend 8% in 2015, 7.4% in 2016, and 6.9% in 2017. Warren Buffett purchased a 9.9% stake in mid-2017. Furthermore, it uses an NNN structure which means that it has very low capital expenditure requirements as these are mostly taken up by its tenants. This looks like a high quality stock trading at a very reasonable valuation. Let’s understand why I view this to be a great opportunity to grab a high yield without any of the high-yield risk.

What is “Real Estate Financing?”

STORE Capital owns many properties, which are well-diversified among geographies:

As well as industries:

However, STORE Capital is not a manager of these properties - it leaves that sort of thing to the tenant level. Instead, it only owns the land and buildings for each of these properties, and takes rent from these tenants. How is it that it came to own so many seemingly random properties?

You want to think of STORE Capital as being in the “real estate financing” business. A close comparison is banks giving loans to consumers - STORE Capital is really similar. It gives a “loan” to its customers and takes “interest” in the form of rent payments, but there’s a big difference. The customers do not have to return the “loan,” but they do have to give up ownership of the property. Thus the end result of any transaction is STORE Capital receives ownership of property, enters a long-term contract with its customers, and its customers end up with lots of capital in return.

A typical contract for STORE Capital has a starting yield of 8% (7.8% in the latest quarter), which means that starting annual rent is 8% of the property purchase price.

Most of its leases have annual rent increases, with the average coming to around 1.8%:

To understand the above chart, for “9MO 2017,” 3.6% is the cost of capital, 7.8% is the initial yield, and 9.6% is the gross rate of return after incorporating the 1.8% annual lease escalators.

Focus on the strength of the contracts

Now you may be wondering, is there credit risk involved? How is STORE Capital protected from “defaults?”

Contract strength is the bread and butter of STORE Capital’s business model. In fact, its founder and CEO Chris Volk was one of the first large advocates of what is now known as the “master lease.” In a typical triple net lease structure, the owner might have individual leases for each property. However, in the case of STORE Capital, 87% of its leases are subject to this master lease agreement. How is this different?

Whereas in an individual lease agreement each customer might pay one rent payment for each property, in a master lease agreement each customer pays one total rent payment for all of their properties (each customer is likely to have many properties leased with STORE Capital).

This distinction is very important. First, let’s say a customer has a handful of underperforming properties. In the individual lease case, they might cherry-pick which contracts they continue to honor. But in the master lease case, they must still make that one rent payment. This is beneficial to the customer too, because they are able to engage in larger real estate financing transactions as the quality of their properties will be done on a portfolio basis (the higher quality assets would average out with the lower quality assets).



Its business model is even stickier than I imagined

In my previous article on STORE Capital, I expressed concern for the fact that we have not yet reached a lease “renewal” period yet. However, after talking with CEO Volk, I realized that I was overlooking yet another key characteristic of its contracts.

Rents are growing below inflation

We just saw that its contracts have average lease escalators of 1.8%. This is great for internal growth, but when we think about it, is it not lower than the average inflation rate of ~3%? This is by design, actually, and really contributes to why I believe STORE Capital’s contracts are best in class. Because the rents increase slower than inflation, this means that its tenants are very disincentivized to, putting it bluntly, just move across the street to another location.

When things go wrong, it still has it covered

Purchase prices are 82% of replacement cost, and this is a huge deal! Because it is purchasing properties below market prices, it has an inherent “margin of safety.” This becomes extremely important both for ensuring that it has below-market rents (see above) and also in the case when “things go wrong.” Sometimes some properties are just underperforming - in this case STORE Capital is likely to want to just dispose of the property instead of trying to rebuild it for another potential tenant.

In Q3 2017, STORE Capital had larger than usual disposition activity, disposing of $202 million YTD versus $44 million in 2016 (2017 Q3 10-Q). Dispositions are not really what we want to see in the NNN space because it implies that the contracts are not going as planned. Even so, STORE Capital managed to recognize profits of $35.8 million. This has to do in large part because of the value-investor mentality of management, which has consistently purchased assets at discounted prices.

Think about this: imagine being a bank where you lend out money for 7.8% with increases to interest of 1.8% every year, and even if the client starts underperforming, you can sell off that debt for the full principal. Do you see now why I am absolutely enthusiastic about this business model?

STORE Capital has every scenario covered: when things go well, each transaction is very lucrative and long term. When things go badly, the value of its properties has them covered. Heads up, I win. Tails up, I win.

But it is not chasing yield either

In spite of the large initial yields, we can see that its tenants report very strong financials:



STORE Capital explains how this fixed charge coverage is calculated: “STORE Capital calculates a unit’s FCCR generally as the ratio of (i) the unit’s EBITDAR, less a standardized corporate overhead expense based on estimated industry standards, to (ii) the unit’s total fixed charges, which are its lease expense, interest expense and scheduled principal payments on indebtedness (Q3 2017 Supplemental).”

It has maintained a very high percentage of investment grade contracts and even more importantly, a very high tenant fixed charge coverage. We should think of the fixed charge coverage as being the credit quality of its tenants.

Strong internally-generated growth

Its roughly 72% AFFO dividend payout ratio gives it plenty of funds to invest in more acquisitions. The combination of the 1.8% lease escalators and retained earnings allows for approximately 5% of internal growth:





So far we have seen a company with a 5.1% dividend yield which can seemingly grow by 5% at will due to stable and consistent earnings growth. This isn’t the whole picture yet, the most important part of its business model is its acquisition potential.

Acquisitions

We can see that for the past couple of years, STORE Capital has averaged about $1.2 billion in acquisitions:

This is very close in comparison with its closest peer, Realty Income (O):

Remember, it is a very good thing for STORE Capital and Realty Income to acquire new properties (as long as they are choosing high credit quality tenants and doing so on an accretive basis). This is because each acquisition makes them incrementally more diversified and thus incrementally safer.

There is one more benefit that has yet to be really unleashed: acquisitions funded through equity issuance. With shares trading at FFO multiples of only 14.3, STORE Capital has not been able to grow at full speed. It has used equity issuance in the past, but nowhere near the potential I believe it could be.

This becomes apparent when we try to assign a price target. Is a FFO multiple of 25 too lofty, which would imply upside of 75%? This is where it gets interesting: the higher the FFO multiple which STORE Capital trades at, the more accretive equity issuances for acquisitions become.

Issuing equity at an FFO multiple of 25 implies a 4% cost of capital which would compare very favorably to its initial 7.8% yields. This would allow STORE Capital to pursue higher credit tenants with lower initial yields. Furthermore, every equity-funded acquisition would lower its debt/EBITDA ratio (because EBITDA is rising, yet debt is not), leading to credit upgrades from the credit agencies (STORE Capital’s current rating is BBB from S&P and Fitch).

The credit upgrades in turn lead to justification for yet another multiple revaluation upgrade because of the even safer dividend. Do you see how this constructive cycle is extremely beneficial for STORE Capital stock? It is almost like the price targets will just keep rising the higher the stock price goes.

The reader might be wondering: why isn’t this true of any other stock? The answer has to do with the addressable market.

For example, I also cover mall REITs like Simon Property Group (SPG), which are my favorite play of 2018. But a big difference between mall REITs and STORE Capital is that whereas Simon might have a hard time finding new high-quality malls to acquire, STORE Capital knows no such limitation. In fact, it has a very large addressable market:

I view STORE Capital as being a coiled spring: it is just waiting to be released to its full potential, and it is being held back only by its discounted multiple.

Buffett’s investment is very important

In mid-2017, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) took a 9.9% position in STORE Capital. This is a huge vote of confidence from the greatest investor this world has ever seen. Why did Buffett choose STORE Capital over Realty Income?

Realty Income’s management has done a great job running its business, so my following statement is in no way trying to take away from that. However, there is a very important mathematical reality which explains why STORE Capital must outperform Realty Income moving forward: economies of scale. STORE Capital’s market capitalization of $5 billion pales in comparison to Realty Income’s $15 billion. It is just a mathematical reality that at its current rate of acquisitions, it is easier to move the needle at the smaller STORE Capital.

There is another reason, too; Reuters reports that CEO Volk and Buffett had been in talks ever since 2014 when STORE Capital was still private. After many emails and carefully following each earnings report, Buffett finally decided it was time to pull the trigger - a clear win on Volk’s part.

Given management’s clear commitment to credit-responsible growth, it is clear that if STORE Capital ever trades at more premium multiples that management would take the opportunity to issue as many shares as possible as fast as possible - pushing shares even higher.

Conclusion

STORE Capital is stuck in a “no-man’s” land, as it is not able to expand at full speed without having its shares trade at a large premium. Even so, no-man’s land is quite sweet: 5% dividend yield coupled with ~5% consistent and reliable internally generated earnings growth. I’m buying very aggressively, and it will take a strong wrench to take these shares away from me.

