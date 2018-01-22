Salesforce: Revenue Growth At What Cost?

Summary

Revenues have grown nearly eleven thousand percent (!) TTM since Salesforce went public in 2004.

Despite that impressive sales growth, Salesforce has been unable to translate that growth into earnings growth since its IPO, with profit margin down 97% over that same time period.

Goodwill makes up nearly 42% of total assets.

Dilution is just one of the many risks that investors face when they invest in a company, and it's a risk, in my opinion, for investors of Salesforce.