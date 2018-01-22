Colombia's Failed Peace Talks: Another Emerging Positive Catalyst For Oil
Summary
Peace talks between the Santos presidency and the ELN guerillas have failed.
The ELN has recommenced attacks on energy infrastructure and the state apparatus after a ceasefire expired last week.
Oil production has been declining in Colombia since 2013.
Colombian oil pipelines are especially vulnerable to attack and could take production of up to 400,000 barrels daily offline.
Any significant production outages could further constrain oil supplies bolstering prices.
Peace talks between the Santos government in Colombia and ELN (Ejército de Liberación Nacional) rebels to end the 56-year war with the Marxist insurgents have broken down yet again. On Wednesday 10, January 2018, the