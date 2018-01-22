Summary

Peace talks between the Santos presidency and the ELN guerillas have failed.

The ELN has recommenced attacks on energy infrastructure and the state apparatus after a ceasefire expired last week.

Oil production has been declining in Colombia since 2013.

Colombian oil pipelines are especially vulnerable to attack and could take production of up to 400,000 barrels daily offline.

Any significant production outages could further constrain oil supplies bolstering prices.