WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) is superior to Realty Income (NYSE:O) on every metric and seems much better insulated for US retail issues. Yet the cult-like following is only seen for O. Why?

The triple net REIT space is supposed to be a predictable one. Comprising mainly single tenant properties that sign on extremely long leases with rents going up annually with inflation is about as close to getting a stock with "bond-like" features. It is here that O has really shone giving investors a wonderful long term performance. With the stock having fallen from the highs, we have had a few different takes on it from Seeking Alpha authors including "The Cream Always Rises To The Top" from Brad Thomas and "How Wide Does The Gap Between Realty Income And The S&P 500 Need To Be In Order For You To Throw In The Towel?" by The Fortune Teller.

Does underperformance equal cheap?

Charts don't lie but you can make them say what you like. The bears do correctly argue that O has struggled of late.

O Total Return Price data by YCharts

However time frame is the most important point here. The ones that have shrines dedicated to O in their homes have witnessed either this:

O Total Return Price data by YCharts

Or perhaps this:

O Total Return Price data by YCharts

However the past points us only so far. Analyzing O from many different metrics though against what we felt was an interesting alternative led to us conclude, that while it may have become cheap, it is still remarkably expensive compared to the best in the sector.

Enter the competitor

W. P. Carey Inc. is a leading, internally-managed net-lease REIT that provides real estate-based financing solutions for companies primarily in the U.S. and Europe. They have been a leader in the sale-leaseback and net-lease space for more than four decades with a long term return focus. Public records are shorter as they listed in 1998 and became a REIT in 2012. WPC effectively competes in the same triple net space with O but when we compare the two, we see no reason anyone should own O. Here is why.

Portfolio

O has a US portfolio with a concentration in retail.

Source: Realty Income Presentation

WPC on the other hand has very little exposure to retail with industrial, warehouse and self-storage forming about half the properties.

WPC also significant non-US holdings which reduces its exposure to interest rate changes on this side of the Atlantic.

Source: WP Carey Website

While we do not see the "death of retail" that many postulate we believe that the issues of the mall sector will show up to some extent within the triple-net retail space in US. As mall owners struggle to fill their vacancies they will offer some interesting options for expiring retail leases in the triple net space. Leasing an existing vacant Sears (SHLD) location to a Walgreens (WBA) and an LA Fitness will improve mall traffic. Additionally from the mall owner's point of view the base rent comparison would be fantastic as SHLD locations were typically leased at sub $5 a square foot. These moves will happen, the only question is to what extent and they will impact the triple-net retail REITs going forward. O does list both these as their top 10 tenants.

While our example was highly specific, it applies at a general level to all retail leased out currently.

WPC, on the other hand with an overall exposure of 16% to retail and sub 10% for US based retail, is in a much better position to weather this than O.

Valuation

So WPC's portfolio seems much better than O and actually has a superior occupancy (99.8% vs 98.3%) but how much are we paying for it?

Source: Author's estimates, company financial statements and presentations

Turns out WPC is significantly cheaper while O is flirting with a market multiple. AFFO multiple does not adjust for debt, so we looked at the debt metrics for both. The overall debt metrics are similar with WPC enjoying benefits of European diversification which has given it overall lower interest rates. Next we examined implied cap rates for both companies and WPC again turned out to be significantly cheaper.

Note: we lumped WPC's investment management revenues with the property NOI but the overall cap rate obtained for WPC was 6.75%, which is the same we would have got if we put a separate 15 multiple on the investment management arm.

On a long enough timeline...

So recapping so far, WPC is less exposed to what we think is a difficult few years for US retail, has what we think is a far superior portfolio and is cheaper by every other metric to O. But has O not produced better returns over the long run and is that not a reason to own it over WPC?

Not on any relevant time frame. Over the last 10 years WPC edges out O by a small margin.

WPC Total Return Price data by YCharts

Even going back 15 years produces a similar result.

O Total Return Price data by YCharts

We would like to note that the ending valuation here is grossly different. If WPC traded at the same multiple as O, a normal market multiple, it would have returned 920.63% versus 644.4% for O. Also O has produced these results while enjoying in general a much lower cost of equity. For WPC to have kept up is truly remarkable.

Downgrading O to "Milk"

While the past has been fabulous for O investors, we see the environment toughen up as retail space is after all, retail space. The B+ and B malls are going to be aggressive in competing with O for its tenants and while we think O will continue to do ok, it will not produce the same returns as in the past. WPC on the other hand has matched O returns and is poised to do better in our opinion over the next few years thanks to a global portfolio and its low retail exposure.

In a vacuum O appears cheaper than it has been and the multiple has come down from 26X but the entire REIT space has gotten cheaper. WPC provides a better yield and a much cheaper entry point. In light of these facts and in spite of numerous "cream" references, we are downgrading O to "Milk". Don't get us wrong, this is still grade A pasteurized milk, but it won't be rising to the top in this retail environment. To believe so is udder nonsense. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate WPC a STRONG BUY and at 7.5 and O a Hold at 5.0.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like, sound like it, but it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

