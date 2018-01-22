Autodesk: An Update On My Short Position
About: Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK), Includes: ADBE
by: Amit Ghate
Summary
I update my ADSK short thesis by debunking the idea that ADBE's success foretells ADSK's success;
Reviewing stock-based compensation and recent ARR numbers;
Discussing the effects of prioritizing sales over product development.
Preamble/Mea Culpa
Let me begin this article by acknowledging that the category of short that Autodesk (ADSK) falls into has not been working over the past several years. I consider ADSK - as