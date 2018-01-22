Short Ideas | Tech 

Autodesk: An Update On My Short Position

About: Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK), Includes: ADBE
by: Amit Ghate
Amit Ghate
Summary

I update my ADSK short thesis by debunking the idea that ADBE's success foretells ADSK's success;

Reviewing stock-based compensation and recent ARR numbers;

Discussing the effects of prioritizing sales over product development.

Preamble/Mea Culpa

Let me begin this article by acknowledging that the category of short that Autodesk (ADSK) falls into has not been working over the past several years. I consider ADSK - as