The U.S. Government Shutdown Myth

This politically motivated government shut down is a buy the dip opportunity as it has no basis as a fundamental problem and is a sentiment event.

There is a huge pantomime going on in Washington. The charade is not new, and it is known as the Government Shutdown. It is in effect now, as this article shows.

The shutdown is based on the myth that the Federal Government is going to run out of money to pay its bills if it is not allowed to issue more Treasury bonds to match its deficit spending.

That is 100% false, and these are the reasons:

The facts are:

The Federal government, unlike state & local governments, and unlike you and me, is Monetarily Sovereign. It is sovereign over its sovereign currency, the U.S. dollar. Being Monetarily Sovereign, the U.S. government created from thin air, all the laws concerning the creation, the destruction, and the value of the dollar. It can modify and enforce those laws in any way it wishes. The dollar is 100% a product of laws controlled 100% by the Federal government. State money is created when it is keyboarded into existence when the Federal Government pays a bill authorized for payment by a Congressional Budget. The Federal government has the unlimited ability to create laws from thin air, and even these current laws give the government the unlimited ability to create unlimited dollars from thin air. Thus, our Monetarily Sovereign U.S. government never unintentionally can run short of dollars. Having the unlimited ability to create dollars, the Federal government does not need taxes, and indeed, the government does not use tax dollars for anything. Once received, tax dollars cease to be part of any money-supply measure -- not M1, not M2, not M3. In short, Federal tax dollars are destroyed upon receipt. The Federal "debt" is unlike all other forms of debt. The Federal debt is the total of deposits into Treasury security accounts, which are similar to bank savings accounts. These deposits are paid off upon maturity by transferring the dollars that exist in those accounts back to the checking accounts of the account holders. Finally, being sovereign over the U.S. dollar, the Federal government has the unlimited ability to set the value of the dollar at any level it wishes. This means it has the unlimited ability to set inflation at any value it wishes.

There is no Federal Government debt. We are talking about the number of Treasuries on issue. So where do Treasuries come from, and what are they? Treasuries are term deposits and have two main sources:

1. Because the Fed sets a rate target and not a support rate at the same level it has no choice but to issue Treasuries as it strives to 'hit' its interest rate target. Using a support rate instead would stop this arduous Treasury creation process and not involve the issuing of Treasuries as a part of monetary policy. One source of Treasury "National Debt" creation could be stopped.

But for the Feds efforts, the market rate wants to fall to zero as there are excess bank reserves at present and falling demand for new loans. See the chart below for the loan growth trajectory.

The FOMC simply needs to name a Federal Funds rate and not seek to achieve that rate by buying and selling Treasuries in a complicated and wasteful trading desk balancing act.

2. There is legislation requiring Congress MATCH deficit spending with Treasury bond issuance. Functionally there is no link, no need to do it; it is a voluntary budget constraint as is the debt ceiling.

When the above voluntary limits are met or exceeded "sequestration" occurs whereby Federal agencies have their funding automatically cut. This is written into the United States Code ([USC])

“Sequestration” involves “the cancellation of budgetary resources provided by discretionary appropriations or direct spending law”.12 The net deficit increase includes estimates of mandatory spending and receipts legislation under §902(NYSE:D) and any estimated savings resulting from the prior year’s sequestration. But such an increase does not include the full funding of the deposit insurance guarantee commitment or any “emergency provisions”. The net deficit increase, calculated on a rolling basis and identified on the final sequestration report or PAYGO scorecard of the Office of Management and Budget (“OMB”) under §904([F]), is eliminated by reducing all nonexempt mandatory spending accounts by a uniform percentage.

(Source: 2 USCS §902(NYSE:C) (2005). But not all programs are subject to the same uniform reductions. Medicare reductions are capped at 4%, which may require a uniform increase of the amount deducted from the other non-exempt programs. 2 USCS §902(C)(1)(C)(NYSE:I) (2005). )

This is the interesting part where the myth is revealed. The same piece of legislation has the following clause that allows sequestration to be relaxed. Now if the rule can be relaxed and it was true that the Federal Government could run out of money a relaxation of the rule would not change the fact that the Federal Government has run out of money and that its bank account was empty.

Upon the enactment of a declaration of war or a joint resolution (issued in the event of a low-growth report)… (1) the subsequent issuance of any sequestration report or any sequestration order is precluded.” 2 USCS §907(NYSE:B) (2005). A “low-growth” report is a report issued by the CBO to Congress indicating that “(1) during the period consisting of the quarter during which such notification is given, the quarter preceding such notification, and the 4 quarters following such notification, CBO or OMB as determined the real economic growth is projected or estimated to be less than zero with respect to each of any 2 consecutive quarters within such period; or (2) the most recent of the Department of Commerce’s advance preliminary or final reports of actual real economic growth indicate that the rate of real economic growth for each of the most recently reported quarter and the immediately preceding quarter is less than one percent.” 2 USCS §904(I) (2005). When issuing any reports associated with this section, the OMB shall use the same economic and technical assumptions used in the most recent budget submitted by the President.

(Source: USCS §904(j) (2005))

So in times of war or economic growth below zero, the Federal Government does have money is not bankrupt and can pay all its bills and does not need sequestration. So why does it need it now in a time of no war and above zero growth?

Conclusion Recommendation and Summary

The "national debt" is the result of how the Fed hits its target rate and a law that requires Congress match deficit spending with bond sales.

Change these two things and Treasuries would reduce very quickly and no one would need to buy it.

The currency issuer is only limited by the number of real resources to buy beyond which there is an inflation barrier.

The above two principles apply to other currency issuing countries as well and is an outdated practice dating back to the dark gold standard days that ended in 1971. Letting go of this outdated practice is part of the "Copernicus moment" in economics and public policy that needs to happen to herald in a new golden age.

We should dispense with Treasuries "national debt" not because they are a functional problem but because they are used in political scaremongering and lead to a sub-optimal economic management based on false assumptions.

A "government shutdown" is happening right now, as a part of political posturing, this will be a terrific buy the dip opportunity. The stock market is likely to dip on sentiment in the false belief that the Federal government is bankrupt. Federal Government bankruptcy is a myth and can be safely ignored if it causes a stock market dip, and one can benefit from this by buying the following ETFs, for a broad-based, diversified exposure to the American stock market.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO) tracks the S&P Global 100

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) tracks the S&P 500

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) tracks the S&P 500

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) tracks the Russell 2000

iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) tracks the S&P 100

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

You might also wish to ask your Congressional representative why they go along with this myth and if they believe the myth. Then vote for a more competent candidate at the next election if you discover your Congress representative believes in myths that damage the country.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.