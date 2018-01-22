American Express: Pricing In And Trading The Buyback Suspension

Summary

I predict that Amex will miss earnings in Q1 and Q2, and beat earnings in Q3 and Q4 because of the buyback suspension.

Management gave guidance of 7-8% Y/Y revenue growth, but they need to translate this into at least 5% Y/Y net income growth to hit 2018 guidance.

In a worst-case scenario with 0% Y/Y net income growth, Management will have serious free cash flow problems and will not be able to hit their own guidance.

The Street's analysts have not priced in the buyback suspension yet. Current Q1 and Q2 earnings estimates are too high and still assume there will be stock buybacks.

Until analysts revise their estimates, there is an opportunity to short the stock in Q1/Q2. There could also be an opportunity to reverse this position in Q3.