BYD Co Ltd (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDY) looks set to boom in 2018 and beyond. This will be driven primarily, but by no means solely, by a strong EV market in China. Its international expansion plans, which I detailed in a previous article, should start to bear fruit in a meaningful way by 2019.

The Company

BYD is the world's largest EV manufacturer. It is, however, much more than that. Closely associated with its business for consumer autos is its e-truck business. My article here detailed this. There has been a lot of talk about the long-range truck from Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). That may indeed be a success, but it is some years off. BYD had the first heavy duty e-truck on the road but is concentrating on smaller trucks. These are already selling well in China.

A recent report estimated there were 40,000 e-trucks sold worldwide by the end of 2017. It forecast this number would increase to 371,000 by 2027. It confirmed China and Japan wold be the largest markets. BYD stands to gain substantial revenues from this.

Associated with its business for consumer autos is its e-bus division. My article here gave details of its early successes in this field, around the world. They could well build up a more dominant position in e-buses than in autos. They have an early starter advantage and huge e-bus sales in China. Its home city of Shenzhen alone has switched all of its buses over to e-buses, a total of 16,359 vehicles. E-bus sales in 2017 in China totaled 116,000. As the infrastructure builds out, and as battery costs continue to fall, BYD's revenues from e-buses in China are set to continue to surge upwards.

The graph below illustrates how far battery costs have already fallen:

Away from the highways of the world, BYD is strengthening its position as a vertically integrated New Energy business. Its monorail division looks like being a substantial revenue generator as does its energy storage business. I detailed these in a recent article.

The company has forecast sales of 30 billion yuan (US$4.6 billion) for its skysail business in 2018. It has a target of US$20 billion in sales by 2022.

The company also has a well-established and profitable mobile components business.

Not surprisingly when one sees such a diversity of growing business divisions, the stock price has responded accordingly. This is the one-year stock chart:

Charles Schwab

The question for investors will be whether this growth momentum can be sustained.

Autos in China

Chinese Government regulations for EVs were put on hold early in 2017. Some observers mistakenly thought China was pulling back from its environmental revolution. They were mistaken. This was a good opportunity to buy BYD shares at the time. To anyone understanding what is happening in China, it is obvious the clock cannot be turned back.

Despite the slowdown in EVs early in the year, EV sales for 2017 in China rose by 53%. This comprised 625,000 all-electric vehicles and 125,000 plug-in hybrids. To show the potential growth to come, this represented only 2.7% of total vehicles sales in the country.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers predicted this month that EV sales will rise by 40% in 2018. The Government's tax rebate on EV purchases was extended in December on to the end of 2020. There is little doubt they will be further extended beyond that.

The Government is installing 12,000 charging stations and 4.8 million distributed charging posts by 2020. They expect there to be 5 million EVs on the road by then.

The Authorities also announced that 553 auto models in the country would be phased out. This was due to their inability to meet new government emission regulations.

Many observers do not really understand the huge market opening up in China for EVs. This is reflected in the startling contrast between the Chinese Government's environmental policies and that of a Trump Administration with very strong fossil fuel industry ties. Compared to the 750,000 EVs sold in China last year, about 190,000 were sold in the USA. BYD expects to sell more than that just in China alone this year.

BYD is the the biggest player in the Chinese market with 19% market share. Its top sellers are the "Song" PHEV SUV, the "Qin" PHEV and the now somewhat dated "e5". The recently updated "Song" is the best-selling hybrid in the country.

A new "Tang" PHEV is being launched.This is illustrated below:

The company is also a major player in the non-EV auto market.

Last year BYD sold 113,669 NEVs in China. This compared to an official company target of 100,000 units. It is forecasting 200,000 units for 2018. It is planning huge growth, yet the record is that they have been quite conservative with forecasts compared to actual sales.

Autos Overseas

90% of the company's earnings last year were in China. BYD's international expansion outside Asia so far has been in e-buses, e-trucks and battery energy storage. The autos should follow in 2018 and 2019. Chinese cars still have an image problem in Western markets. This used to be the case with Japanese and then Korean cars. Chinese cars will almost certainly follow the same path.

The recent North American International Auto Show in Detroit and the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas both featured Chinese auto companies with ambitious and interesting offerings. GAC (Guangzhou Automobile Group Co) announced plans to sell its EVs in the US market.

BYD needs to continue to improve the look of its vehicles before a full launch in the U.S. market. Its recent advertising campaign starring Leonard DiCaprio may give some indication of their efforts to do this. Their most recent designs show a more stylish look after they hired Audi's previous design chief, Wolfgang Eggar. Hiring such a high profile figure was a statement of intent.

BYD already has a successful e-bus manufacturing plant in Lancaster, California. It has set aside land to expand this for the manufacture of autos. It is building a vehicle plant in Toronto for the Canadian market.

In a perfect example of the complementary advantages of being a vertically integrated company, BYD in December announced it would be building a factory in Tangiers in Morocco to manufacture autos there. This is a high profile deal as the picture below illustrates. It shows King Mohammed VI of Morocco meeting BYD's founder, Wang Chuanfu.

Middle East Eye.

The factory is expected to employ 2,500 people and cover an area of 50 hectares. This will not be aimed at the Moroccan market of course. Instead it will be a stepping-stone for autos into Europe. Renault and Peugeot already manufacture in Morocco for the European market. It is anticipated that the factory could be ready for production by the end of this year.

The Morocco announcement came on the back of a contract for a 15 kilometre Sky Rail project in the country. BYD's factory will be part of a huge China commercial zone in Morocco. This is being backed by the Chinese Government. It shows the advantages BYD has compared to its competitors. It is impossible to imagine a Trump Administration backing Tesla to manufacture EVs in a North African country.

The company has also secured contracts for EVs in Africa and South America. It forecasts sales of 2,000 EVs in Brazil this year. This is quite small, but a start in a continent where EVs have been slow to take off.

Conclusion

Auto sales in China should be the main driver of BYD profit growth in 2018. Auto sales elsewhere in the world should drive even stronger growth long-term. As referenced in this article, the potential for BYD in their other businesses remain just as positive. They have the secular trends on their side.

The risk factors seem to be limited. The company could emphasise sales over profitability to gain market share. So far its profitability figures released for 2017 are healthy. Gross profit margin is at 18.61%. Operating profit margin is at 8.65 %. Net profit margin is at 5.16%.

When final figures are in for 2017, it is expected that revenues will be up substantially but net profit will be down. This is unlikely to be a trend. More likely it is the result of high capital investment in its mono-rail business. This is now turning into a profitable revenue stream.

The company could face higher financing costs to cover its rapid expansion. Its borrowing seems to be well under control though as per the most recent Q3 2017 financial statement. Potential investors should study these results details and draw their own conclusions. Warren Buffett owns an 8% share in the company which might reassure some investors.

There could be negative macro influences such as a trade war featuring China. Other Chinese auto manufacturers could suddenly start producing much better products than BYD.

These risk factors seem quite unlikely to me. BYD should remain a strong growth company for years to come. In November Wang Chuanfu forecast that the company would attain sales of 1 trillion yuan (US$151 billion) by 2025. In 2016 sales were 104 billion yuan (US$15.7 billion). That may or may not be over-ambitious. BYD has high valuation metrics. To me it is a strong growth company. Its stock is still a sound long-term investment as a growth company rather than a value play.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.