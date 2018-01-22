Cryptocurrency  | Market Outlook

Don't Try To Catch The Bitcoin Knife

About: Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD)
by: FundSpec.IO
FundSpec.IO
Long/short equity, tech, internet, software
FundamentalSpeculation.IO
Summary

Bitcoin has been on a roller coaster ride the past two months.

A lot of people seem to be trying to get in at the "bottom" of the most recent "crash"

The fundamentals are as untenable as they were a couple months back. Don't try to catch a falling knife.

A couple of months back, I wrote an article about Bitcoin (OTCQX:GBTC, COIN) talking about the idea of purchasing power and why Bitcoins, the tokens in a sample reference implementation, are worthless