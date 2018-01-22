Brookfield Infrastructure Partners - Tollbooth On World Commerce
About: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP), Includes: BAM
by: The Virtuous Cycle
Summary
Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is led by deal makers with a patient attitude toward capital investment and zero interest in opportunities below a 12% to 15% hurdle rate.
Its four business segments each feature high-quality, cash-generating infrastructure assets that extract a toll on world commerce.
A worldwide footprint, capable management, and a market opportunity measured in the tens of trillions of dollars ensure massive reinvestment opportunities for decades into the future.
My Objectives for an Investment in Brookfield Infrastructure Stock
The decision to invest in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) represents a bet on a company that owns irreplaceable infrastructure assets that feature a tendency