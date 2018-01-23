The MoviePass Narrative Has Evolved. I Am Long.
About: Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY)
by: Easterly Winds
Summary
A simple reflective question made me reassess my initially bearish position on the comany - Will it be around in a year?
The company could stand to benefit from a range of revenue verticals, some of which would have a material effect on its financial story.
The risk/reward is skewed to the upside at the current price.
The aftermath of my Helios and Matheson Analytics's (OTCPK:HMNY) MoviePass article; "Can A Flawed Business Model Generate Investor Returns? An Empirical Analysis Of MoviePass" was to be expected. Bulls sought to defend their