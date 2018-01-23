Real Estate Fourth-Quarter Earnings Preview

REIT earnings season kicks off this week and will continue for the next six weeks. More than 100 REITs will report full-year 2017 earnings over the next six weeks and offer guidance for 2018. We will update all fourteen REIT Rankings at the end of earnings season and provide periodic updates in our Weekly Review.

Since the start of last earnings season 13 weeks ago, the REIT sector ETFs (NYSEARCA:VNQ and NYSEARCA:IYR) have dipped 4%, significantly underperforming the 9% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY). As always, though, the intra-sector divergences were significant with a 19% gap between the best and worst-performing REIT sector.

The fourth quarter saw a reversal of fortunes within the REIT sector. After a rough start to 2017, retail REITs led the way this quarter after a huge holiday season for their tenants that saw brick and mortar retail sales rise almost 5% from 2016. Somewhat surprisingly, residential REITs lagged into year-end despite favorable developments from tax reform, steady rent growth, and slowing supply growth. The high-flying data center and industrial sectors finally pulled back while their "e-REIT" cousins, cell tower REITs, continued to surge. Healthcare REITs, one of the most interest-rate-sensitive sectors, were hit by the double-whammy of slowing fundamentals and pressure from higher yields.

Valuations tend to get dislocated from fundamentals during periods of heightened REIT/rate correlations. Last week, the REIT ETFs hit their lowest level since early 2016 as the 10-year yield plowed through levels last seen in 2014. We note the full-year 2017 performance (price-return only) for each sector below on the right.

Below we compiled the earnings calendar for the largest 100 REITs, which we will update throughout earnings season in our Real Estate Weekly Review.(Note: For REITs that have yet to announce earnings release dates, we use the estimated release date via Nasdaq.com)

While real estate fundamentals have generally weakened as we get later in the cycle, the prognosis for most sectors remains solid. Rising supply levels have been accompanied by rising demand and most metrics indicate that supply growth has topped-out for this cycle as lending conditions tighten and construction costs remain elevated. The highest rates of NOI growth appear to be behind us for this cycle, however, as new supply has equalized market conditions in most sectors. Per NAREIT's 3Q17 T-Tracker, same-store NOI growth slowed to 3.2% YoY, the slowest rate of growth since Jan-14.

Last quarter, same-store NOI growth was strongest in the manufactured housing, single-family rental, and industrial sectors. Malls, shopping centers, and healthcare REITs reported the slowest same-store rent growth.

We outline the important valuation and growth metrics of the REIT sectors below. From a valuation-perspective, the Yield REIT sectors (net lease and healthcare) now trade at the most attractive multiples of Price to Free Cash Flow (AFFO/FAD). We use a modified PEG Ratio to analyze REIT sectors by dividing the current FCF multiple by the 5-year expected growth rate. Using this metric, we see that data centers, cell towers, manufactured housing, and student housing screen as attractively valued.

REITs now appear cheap across most valuation metrics after the early 2018 sell-off. At 20x full-year 2017 FCF, REITs are now trading at a discount to the post-recession average multiple of 21x.

Top Storylines To Watch During REIT Earnings Season

Below, we take a look at all fourteen REIT sectors and outline what we're watching most closely during this earnings season. Be sure to click on the link to view our most recent REIT Ranking for that each sector.

Retail REITs: Is the Resurgence For Real?

Mall & Shopping Center: While the financial media was relentlessly pushing the gloom-and-doom "retail apocalypse" false narrative, we've been discussing for months that, in reality, the stars were aligning for a record-smashing holiday season. In our reports, Retail Apocalypse Becomes Retail Euphoria, and iMallX: A Holiday Resurgence, we forecasted a robust season for retail spending led by renewed strength in the brick and mortar segment.

While the immediate impact of the strong holiday quarter on earnings will be minimal for these retail REITs, we expect to hear quite a bit more optimism about 2018 than the market expects. At very least, a strong quarter would begin to break apart the negative sentiment surrounding the sector and given the attractive valuation metrics, could lead to a significant upside bounce. For malls, we will be watching the traffic and sales/SF metrics very closely. For shopping centers, we want to see increased optimism regarding small-store performance given the backdrop of surging small-business optimism.

Residential REITs: High Supply vs. High Demand

Apartment: For the past three years, supply growth has been the primary focus for apartment REIT investors. Interestingly, while supply growth has generally been at or above expectations, demand has been remarkably resilient. Supply growth will continue to be elevated for all of 2018 as there remains a heavy pipeline of projects that were delayed from 2017. Development has cooled slightly as lending markets have tightened and construction costs continue to rise, but it remains to be seen if developers will remain on the sidelines given the boost from tax reform. On net, tax reform altered the dynamics to make renting relatively more affordable compared to owning.

Heading into 4Q17 earnings season, we made a contrarian predicted that rent growth would reaccelerate into year-end, aided by the devastating natural disasters in Houston, Florida, and California. Per Axiometrics, rent growth did indeed accelerate significantly into year-end, finishing the year at 2.6%, above the 2016 rate of 2.5%. We expect stronger than expected results from the apartment REITs this quarter but expect guidance to be conservative given the supply overhang.

Single Family Rental: The market is still digesting the consolidation between INVH and SFR. Scale and focus on specific markets have allowed these REITs to keep capex and maintenance costs in check. Investors have applauded these REIT's focus on reaching a critical mass. We continue to watch operating margins and look for continued improvement. Zillow also publishes a monthly rent growth index which tracks both single-family rental and multifamily. Single-family rent growth has outpaced multifamily this year for the first time since the index began in 2012.

Manufactured Housing: We noted last quarter that Hurricane Irma resulted in a near-term hit to performance, but the overall damage was not as bad as once feared outside of the Florida Keys parks. There are a few details outstanding regarding the impact of the hurricanes that will be addressed this quarter. Confidence and wage growth for this segment of the labor market have improved dramatically since election day, which should continue to give these REITs room to push rents in the near-term. We caution, however, that residents may seek upgraded housing options if they re-enter the labor force amid improving wage growth or if there are significant reforms to government entitlement and disability programs.

Student Housing: Student Housing REITs continue to struggle with operational execution, missing several key deadlines to get newly-built assets leased-up by the start of the '17/'18 school year. Both EDR and ACC reported soft leasing results in 2017. Development remains the modus operandi and growth engine, but recent operational missteps have hurt these REITs. The thesis that student housing REITs will increasingly be called upon to build and upgrade the aging dormitories at cash-strapped state universities remains intact. For these REITs to once again command premium valuations relative to apartment REITs, investors will need to see these REITs meet or exceed their guidance (particularly on the development-front) for a couple straight quarters.

e-REITs: Expectations Remain Sky-High

Industrial: Industrial REITs have benefited the most from the growth in e-commerce over the past decade. Add in the synchronous global growth over the past several years, and you've got a good recipe for continued robust industrial REIT demand. Logistics-focused REITs concentrated near major metro markets continue to surpass lofty expectations. Rent growth continues to be impressive, and while demand growth is decelerating, supply growth has also tailed off in 2017 as land-values and construction costs have increased. Expectations are sky-high, but that hasn't slowed down industrial REITs quite yet.

Data Center: Data Center REITs have been the stars of the REIT sector over the past three years. Despite high levels of construction activity in recent years, REIT executives reported last quarter that supply/demand conditions appear balanced across most markets and supply constrained in several key markets. The shift towards public and hybrid cloud pressures Data Center REITs, though. For now, the hyperscale cloud providers have a symbiotic relationship with these Data Center REITs. Demand for connectivity greatly exceeds their ability to build capacity for themselves. The balance of pricing power between data center REITs and hyperscale providers like Amazon and Google will be closely watched in 2018.

Cell Tower: Beginning in 2018, cell towers will be included in the Vanguard REIT index funds as the sector has emerged into a more mainstream real estate sector. Cell Tower REITs remain the most pure-play way to invest in many of the emerging technologies that require constant connectivity including self-driving cars and the internet of things. 5G broadband will be introduced by ATT and Verizon this year in small-scale, and if successful, could significantly alter the dynamics telecom industry. Cell Tower REITs stand to benefit from the increased capital spending from the carriers. Merger-talks between Sprint and T-Mobile broke apart in 2017, but consolidation remains a risk for the sector. Valuations are lofty and earnings will need to continue to impress.

Growth REITs: Leveraged To Better Economic Growth

Office: Late-cycle is supposed to be the time to shine for office REIT sectors, but supply growth in major markets has spoiled the party for many office REITs. The office sector was the only major real estate sector that saw construction spending exceed the pre-recession level during this cycle. Leasing markets continue to favor tenants, but better-than-expected economic growth and corporate tax cuts should encourage more companies to expand their workforce, which should eventually tighten office markets. We remain cautious on office REITs given their overweight exposure to the markets most negatively impacted by tax reform.

Hotel: Owning a hotel is a tough business. 2017 was a record year for hotel occupancy across the US, but don't tell the hotel REITs. While hotel "c-corp" operators like Marriott and Hilton surged more than 50%, hotel REITs barely broke-even. Corporate tax cuts may finally rejuvenate the long-dormant group-bookings segment. Supply growth continues to hang over the sector and is most acute in the business travel segments and urban markets. REITs hold a disproportionate amount of hotels in this segment. We are looking for commentary on expectations of increased business travel demand from tax cuts.

Yield REITs: An Opportunity Amid Sell-Off?

Net Lease: Fundamentals remain solid for net lease REITs, particularly after a strong year for brick and mortar retailers. The sector escaped any potential damage from tax reform as the 1031 exchange remained untouched. While we expect continued selling-pressure on net lease REITs if interest rates continue to rise, an opportunity may arise where valuations get far too cheap to ignore.

Healthcare: Healthcare REITs have been hit by the double-whammy of rising interest rates and weakening fundamentals over the past quarter. Analysts seem to be overwhelmingly bearish on the sector, however, so any signs of stabilization, particularly in the Skilled Nursing sector, could lead to a sharp bounce-back in share price.

Storage: The once highest-flying REIT sector had a rough 2017 as robust supply growth continue to increase competition and weaken pricing pressure. While demand has been solid, we are keenly focused on occupancy and same-store rent growth trends, looking for a bottoming in fundamentals.

Bottom Line: Getting You Ready for Earnings Season

Earnings season kicks off this week in the real estate sector. More than 100 REITs will report full-year 2017 earnings over the next six weeks and offer guidance for 2018. Over the past quarter, the REIT ETFs have dipped 4% as investors have soured on income-oriented sectors amid expectations of rising interest rates and faster economic growth.

Valuations tend to get dislocated from fundamentals during periods of heightened REIT/rate correlations. REITs now appear cheap across most valuation metrics after the early 2018 sell-off. While real estate fundamentals have generally weakened as we get later in the cycle, the prognosis for most sectors remains solid. Rising supply levels have been accompanied by rising demand.

We outlined the important storylines to watch for this earnings season in all fourteen REIT sectors. The spotlight will continue to be on the retail sector. This holiday season was huge for brick and mortar retailers and the negative sentiment appears poised to rapidly change. We will update all fourteen REIT Rankings at the end of earnings season and provide updates in our Weekly Updates.

