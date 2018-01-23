The Story Of Sberbank: Stepping On The Ashes Of The Old Banking System

Summary

The risk of an uncontrolled banking crisis still looms, prompting the CBR to establish new strict bankruptcy rules and initiate a banking sector clean-up. But are financial reserves sufficient?

Sberbank's shares appreciated by more than 120% since we last covered the company two years ago. But why and is this growth sustainable?

The bank has strong margins and a well-diversified loan portfolio. It has also teamed up with Yandex to form a major e-commerce platform. But is it immune to interbank "contamination"?

What do we need to look out for (future developments) and how should we proceed with Sberbank?

We will answer all these questions and acquire all the necessary knowledge relating to the Russian banking industry crisis.