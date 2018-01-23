Calpine Corporation (NYSE:CPN) is on the verge of being sold to private equity firm Energy Capital Partners. While many of Calpine’s bonds offer decent yields, the 2025 maturing senior unsecured bonds are the first trading below par. Combined with a 5.75% coupon at a price of 95 cents on the dollar, these bonds yield 6.6% to maturity.

Source: Fidelity Investments

Calpine’s profit and loss comparison is distorted due to its acquisition of Noble Americas Energy Solutions. The early results have been disappointing. In the nine months ending September 30, Calpine saw a $125 million decline in operating income and a similar decline in net income, despite a $1.8 billion increase in revenues. The main driver to the decline was the dollar-for-dollar increase of fuel expenses commensurate with revenues.

Source: SEC 10-Q

Despite disappointing operating results, Calpine made noticeable improvements in cash flow performance. Calpine increased its operating cash flow by $140 million in the first nine months of 2017 compared to the prior year. With the help of proceeds from the sale of the Osprey Energy Center, Calpine dedicated $600 million toward the reduction in debt. If we remove the asset sale and project the cash flow statement to year end, it is safe to say that Calpine should be able to generate $600 million in cash flow per year to dedicate to debt reduction.

Source: SEC 10-Q

To determine whether Calpine’s cash flow generation is sufficient, we need to further drill down into Calpine’s debt structure. On September 30, Calpine had $11.65 billion in long-term debt. This comprised of $3.4 billion in senior unsecured notes, $3.15 billion in first lien term notes, $1.84 billion in first lien notes, and $3.2 billion in other term loans, financing, and leases.

Source: SEC 10-Q

However, a recent change in the company’s debt structure must be noted. On December 15, Calpine closed on $1.56 billion in new financing with maturity dates in 2025 and 2026, respectively. These new notes were unwritten to pay off a term loan facility with maturities in 2020 and 2022. Based on this information, and the assumption that the small 2017 debt maturity was paid in cash, we can paint an updated debt maturity picture.

Source: Source: SEC 10-Q combined by data from press release in spreadsheet

If Calpine continues to generate similar cash flows to 2017 over the next five years, it will have generated enough cash to pay down the $1.1 billion in scheduled debt maturities, $1.6 billion in project financing, and still have a few hundred million left over. With $7.5 billion in debt coming due from 2023 to 2025, Calpine will need to refinance a majority to remain solvent. However, with nearly $3 billion in less debt and five years of (hopefully) profitable operations, the last should not be too difficult.

CUSIP: 131347CF1

Coupon: 5.75%

Price: 95.3

YTM: 6.6%

Maturity: 01/15/2025

Credit Rating (S&P/Moody’s): B/B2