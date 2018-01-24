Ionis Pharmaceuticals Is Poised To Disrupt Biotech

Summary

Ionis's ASOs are revolutionary drugs and different from traditional pharmaceuticals.

ASOs are modular, greatly reducing drug-development costs.

Ionis's trials for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, ALS and Huntington's may produce the first therapies for these previous "undruggable" disorders.

Potential risks exist, but have a low likelihood of impacting Ionis's business.

The company is maturing into a full-fledged biotech, with more than 5 consecutive quarters of net income and an immense pipeline (>40 ASOs).