Long Ideas | Healthcare 

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Is Poised To Disrupt Biotech

|
About: Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS), Includes: ALNY, AMGN, ARCT, ARWR, AVXS, BIIB, BMY, CRSP, DRNA, EDIT, GILD, GSK, JNJ, LLY, MRK, NTLA, NVS, PFE, PHIO, RGLS, RHHBY, SNY, SRPT, WVE
by: Cranium expert
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Cranium expert
Growth, long/short equity
Summary

Ionis's ASOs are revolutionary drugs and different from traditional pharmaceuticals.

ASOs are modular, greatly reducing drug-development costs.

Ionis's trials for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, ALS and Huntington's may produce the first therapies for these previous "undruggable" disorders.

Potential risks exist, but have a low likelihood of impacting Ionis's business.

The company is maturing into a full-fledged biotech, with more than 5 consecutive quarters of net income and an immense pipeline (>40 ASOs).

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome CraniuMD as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn income for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access