Ionis Pharmaceuticals Is Poised To Disrupt Biotech

Summary
Ionis's ASOs are revolutionary drugs and different from traditional pharmaceuticals.
ASOs are modular, greatly reducing drug-development costs.
Ionis's trials for Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, ALS and Huntington's may produce the first therapies for these previous "undruggable" disorders.
Potential risks exist, but have a low likelihood of impacting Ionis's business.
The company is maturing into a full-fledged biotech, with more than 5 consecutive quarters of net income and an immense pipeline (>40 ASOs).
