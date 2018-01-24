Netflix's Q4 Numbers Still Don't Address All Key Concerns
About: Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)
by: James Brumley
Summary
Subscriber growth was outstanding, and some per-user metrics improved.
Debt and obligations are not only lingering, but growing (in some cases faster than revenue).
The bullish arguments now require investors to ignore alarming realities.
Kudos to Netflix (NFLX), and congratulations to Netflix investors. The company posted blowout fourth-quarter numbers - particularly in terms of subscriber growth - and the stock surged in response. In fact, for the