GE: Valuable Annual Numbers
About: General Electric Company (GE)
by: Alessandro Pasetti
Summary
GE results are out and are not too bad.
Quarterly cash flows were mildly encouraging, yet the company's troubles are shown in many of its P&L items, which had to be adjusted for comparable purposes.
According to my calculations, GE's annual industrial EBT doesn't cover $0.48 of projected dividends per share, and even if it surges, its fundamentals hardly point to value.
In short, I wouldn't touch the shares, but the allure is obvious for daily traders.
The shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) rose in pre-market trade on Wednesday as the US industrial conglomerate reported its fourth-quarter (Q4) and annual results.
Firstly, GE is making an effort to be more