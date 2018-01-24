Earnings Analysis | Conglomerates

GE: Valuable Annual Numbers

About: General Electric Company (GE)
by: Alessandro Pasetti
Alessandro Pasetti
Value, debt, portfolio strategy, macro
Hedging Beta
Summary

GE results are out and are not too bad.

Quarterly cash flows were mildly encouraging, yet the company's troubles are shown in many of its P&L items, which had to be adjusted for comparable purposes.

According to my calculations, GE's annual industrial EBT doesn't cover $0.48 of projected dividends per share, and even if it surges, its fundamentals hardly point to value.

In short, I wouldn't touch the shares, but the allure is obvious for daily traders.

The shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) rose in pre-market trade on Wednesday as the US industrial conglomerate reported its fourth-quarter (Q4) and annual results.

Firstly, GE is making an effort to be more