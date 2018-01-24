Summary

GE results are out and are not too bad.

Quarterly cash flows were mildly encouraging, yet the company's troubles are shown in many of its P&L items, which had to be adjusted for comparable purposes.

According to my calculations, GE's annual industrial EBT doesn't cover $0.48 of projected dividends per share, and even if it surges, its fundamentals hardly point to value.

In short, I wouldn't touch the shares, but the allure is obvious for daily traders.