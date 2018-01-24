Enbridge Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:EEP) appears to have put in bottoming action after a difficult three years. The distribution cut in 2017 brought an end to a long streak of constant or increased distributions by the company. The cut ended its superlative reputation as a company which actually kept distributions stable for 23 straight years and navigated the global financial crisis with flair. Investors often shun companies that they previously had held in extremely high esteem. EEP certainly fits the bill and its total return performance over the last 3 years kept up with the Alerian MLP total return index, right up till the distribution cut. Things have looked glum since then.

A true fallen angel

EEP currently trades at under 9X adjusted funds from operations for 2018. In the MLP sector there are no stocks that we could find that have such a low valuation alongside exceptional stability of revenue stream and low commodity price exposure.

At the current price EEP yields a hefty 9.2% that is more than 1.2X covered. The distribution yield adjusted for coverage or what we like to call "effective yield/AFFO Yield" was one of the best we could find as well.

We like its strong pedigree as well and we own a big stake in its ultimate parent, Enbridge (NYSE:ENB). It does however issue a K-1, like other MLPs.

A better yield, a better price and no K-1

While EEP is a great play and we created a nice 20.97% yield on it, we did find what was, and we kid you not, a superior alternative: Enbridge Energy Company Inc (NYSE:EEQ).

If the chart appears too complicated, don't worry; it won't be on the finals (we make no promises about the midterms). What you do need to know though are these three things.

EEQ's only investment is its limited partner interest in EEP and its success depends on the performance of the partnership.

EEQ is structured as an attractive alternative to direct investment in MLPs for investors without the complications associated with Schedule K-1 tax reporting. EEQ shareholders receive quarterly distributions in the form of additional shares, also known as Paid-In-Kind (PIK) distributions.

For every share of EEQ you have the same ownership as one share of EEP, but with no K-1 and distributions automatically reinvested in new EEQ shares.

So instead of receiving the 9.12% yield in cash if you invested in EEP, you would receive the yield in new EEQ shares if you invested in EEQ. You can see this based on the new shares issued over time.

So ignoring the lack of K-1 advantage, investing in EEQ it would work exactly like if you invested in EEP and had your EEP distributions on automatic reinvestment. But wait, there is more.

EEQ is trading at a discount to EEP. It currently trades at $14.17, giving it an effective yield of 9.9% versus EEP's 9.2%. Over time these two have tracked each other closely but they do deviate likely when some institution buys or sells large quantities.

Why would EEQ in general trade cheaper? We are not sure but it might have to do with the relative inconvenience of requiring trades to actually get the physical cash and/or the task of keeping up with an adjusted cost basis that comes with payment in kind shares. From our Canadian perspective, not having the K-1 or needing to file US taxes, avoiding withholding taxes of up to 40% and getting a higher yield are such huge advantages that we gladly accept those minor limitations. Repopulating our above list with the EEQ shows just how much it stands out.

Conclusion

EEQ represents a great way to get an almost 10% yield from stable cash flows from the MLP sector and at the same time dodge the K-1 complications. It is quite unknown and does not show up as a high-yielder in all stock screeners we tested. Y-charts also does not calculate the distributions paid in kind for EEQ and gives it a resounding 0% yield.

Note: EEP's distribution yield appears higher than it should be as Y-charts is still incorporating the Q1-2017 distribution of $0.583 in the annual amount versus only the new rate of $0.35 a quarter.

We put fair value of both EEQ and EEP closer to $24 making them extremely undervalued at current time. The distribution cut was painful for existing investors and their disdain has become our glee. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate EEP at 8.0 and EEQ at 8.5.

