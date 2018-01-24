A Different Perspective On Facebook
About: Facebook, Inc. (FB)
by: Eric Nickolaison
Summary
The supply and demand dynamics for digital advertising appear favorable for Facebook.
Facebook's moat is widening while more product offerings are being implemented.
The company trades at a fair value when considering growth rates and moat attributes.
Typically I don't look at large-cap companies for a couple of reasons. It's inherently more difficult to find value, and informational edges can be non-existent. But, in order for investors to get exposure to the