Other than the share price, any values listed are in Canadian denominations.

It's been one heck of a ride. Aphria Inc. (APHQF) has followed the bullish trend of many Canadian medical cannabis producers this year as the country prepares for legalized recreational cannabis. I took a position in Aphria back in March, and have experienced more than 235% in gains. I locked those gains in this morning as the stock price seems to have found its wall. Currently trading back and forth between about $17.30 and $18, trading volumes have been weakening as the stock has run out of steam. I planned on going long on this one, but the stock has run up so quickly that it's almost irresponsible to not lock in the profits.

As things slow down, I will look for another entry point around $15. I've been a big fan of their ability to produce revenue growth and positive earnings in an industry that lacks it. While the company has made money, it has also done a lot of financing deals to fill its war chest for production increases and acquisitions. While that's certainly aided in some of their acquisitions and production scaling that I've written about in the past, it has certainly diluted the stock. In the long run this probably won't matter since it's all been in the service of driving production capacity, but it has certainly made those earnings a lot less meaningful to shareholders.

It's no secret that a lot of the price run has come from momentum. I bought in around $5, expecting to get to $10. Everything after that has been icing on the cake. All of their financing to fund their endeavors is diluting the stock price a bit. In the short term this dampens earnings prospects.

Now I'm not trying to put Aphria down; far from it. I think Aphria has a lot of revenue potential in its future. The problem is the very high valuation relative to actual financial performance. It's very reminiscent of Tesla'a (TSLA) ridiculously high stock price relative to its actual business. For Aphria's current pricing to be justified, it needs a large increase in earnings. $0.04 a quarter doesn't justify the current price tag. That's why I'm out with my profits, waiting for a lower point for reentry.

I'm writing this article not to scare you away from Aphria, but to inform you that I have sold my position. After talking about owning the stock so many times, I feel compelled to inform my readers (few as they may be) that I do not currently hold the stock in my portfolio. I bought in low enough that I've had a nice return and simply couldn't be reckless and lose it. No one can say for sure what the stock will do through the next few months. There's been a ton of momentum for the sector. So to quiet the fears of some that may be thinking of running for the hills, let's look at what's happening right now that should keep driving Aphria's revenue stream higher.

Aphria recently made one of its biggest deals since I started following the company. They're buying Broken Coast Cannabis Inc. for $230 million. This acquisition gives them access to a large west coast distributor, furthering their reach within Canada. Furthermore, the added capacity brings Aphria's total production potential to 230,000 kilograms annually. Combined, the company has 40,000 patients at its disposal, with a nationwide distribution system forming quickly. Broken Coast has a reputation as a low cost producer, and it fits in perfectly with Aphria's framework.

While I love the deal, the actual financial transaction shows that the stock is overpriced. Aphria will be paying $10 million in cash, and the rest of the purchase through Aphria stock at a listed share price of $15.09. Now that's the Canadian stock (TSE:APH). Aphria is paying out shares at over a $6 discount to its current pricing on the market.

I'm sure I'll probably look at the market tomorrow and see that Aphria has run up to $22 a share. That's the game I suppose. But my gut is telling me that we're due for a pullback. Volume is slowing down, and there's been some real resistance around $18.

Based on some of the moving averages I've looked at, I'm interested in getting back in around $15. I never thought I'd use stock chart analysis in my life as I'm all about the fundamentals, but this one is so far out ahead of itself that chart technical's are what I have to go on.

Again, I don't mean to scare anybody out of Aphria. I just see an opportunity to get out, and possibly acquire more shares on a pullback. The stock has been running hot for the good part of a year, and it might be time for a cool down. I want to be cash-heavy at that moment.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.