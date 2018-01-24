The Most Dangerous FAANG

I own several leveraged funds long term, but would be very reluctant to add this to my portfolio.

The Bank of Montreal has launched a 3x leveraged exchange-traded note with FAANG plus four other successful stocks and also Twitter.

It has been an amazing decade for FAANG: Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Google (GOOG, GOOGL). All five companies have made their investors very, very happy.

FB Total Return Price data by YCharts

Other tech companies are doing well also - Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA) have also outperformed the market over the past year. Each of these nine companies has returned at least 44%, while SPY has returned only 27%.

It appears that the Bank of Montreal (BMO) and Rex Shares noticed.

As of today, BMO offers 3x leveraged ETNs on these nine successful companies, and also Twitter (TWTR). The new funds are BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) and the BMO Rex MicroSectors FANG Index -3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD).

This is a ridiculously risky investment. That doesn't mean that investors shouldn't put money into these instruments, at least the long version, but investors should be extremely cautious about how much money they invest into FNGU. I would avoid FNGD entirely, except perhaps for very short-term positions.

Backtesting FNGU: Methodology

To illustrate how risky these investments are, I have backtested a simulated version of FNGU, to see how it would have performed in the past.

I would caution that this backtest is entirely the result of selection/hindsight bias. The constituents of FNGU - aside from TWTR - were chosen based on their strong past results as market leaders. Their selection was not random. Quite the contrary. This fund has some of the strongest possible selection bias issues possible.

Accordingly, backtesting results should be taken with an absolute grain of salt when it comes to past returns. Despite that, backtesting does illustrate the massive risk/volatility of FNGU.

All the normal caveats apply, and even more so than usual. Past performance does not imply future results. Frankly, FAANG can't grow in the future like they have in the past - they're simply too large to maintain past growth rates forever. They can grow attractively and offer value to investors, e.g., AAPL is up ~ 100x since 2004. They cannot reasonably grow 100x again, simply due to their size and the size of the economy. (AAPL has a market cap that is ~ 5% of the US GDP.) Ergo, future performance is likely to differ dramatically from past performance.

With that said, to backtest, I have used daily results from Yahoo Finance. FNGU is equal-weighted, so that is what I have used. Results are based on daily results, multiplied by three, subtracting out the 0.95% expense of FNGU.

Company Ticker Initial Public Offering Facebook FB 18-May-12 Amazon AMZN 15-May-97 Apple AAPL 12-Dec-80 Netflix NFLX 29-May-02 Google GOOG 19-Aug-04 Ali Baba BABA 18-Sep-14 Baidu BIDU 05-Aug-05 NVIDIA NVDA 29-Jan-99 Tesla TSLA 29-Jun-10 Twitter TWTR 07-Nov-13

A backtest of FNGU is naturally limited, since BABA only went public in 2014. To add more back data, I have tested back to the date when half of FNGU was publicly traded. This is clearly an approximation at best, since it excludes half the constituents of FNGU for at least a portion of the backtest.

Half of FNGU were publicly traded after Google's IPO in August 2004. It is from that date that I will begin my backtest. All publicly traded equities are included in the simulation from the day of their IPO.

Warning: Results are ridiculous.

Backtesting FNGU: Results

Source: Author Based On Data From Yahoo Finance

Since August 2004, FNGU would have gained money in 12 of 14 years. In 7 of those 12 years, FNGU would have more than doubled, with annual gains up to nearly 1,000% in 2009.

On the other hand, FNGU lost 94% in 2008. FNGU is ridiculously volatile.

Source: Author Based On Data From Yahoo Finance

FNGU suffers from crazy drawdowns. The worst of these drawdowns would have occurred on November 20, 2008. On that day, simulated FNGU was down 97.6% from its previous peak.

Year Annual Return Monthly Volatility Sharpe Ratio Maximum Drawdown 2005 247% 27% 0.52 -30% 2006 99% 21% 0.25 -48% 2007 454% 26% 0.48 -45% 2008 -94% 33% -0.70 -98% 2009 995% 19% 1.31 -96% 2010 193% 22% 0.53 -57% 2011 -30% 20% -0.13 -64% 2012 33% 23% 0.02 -64% 2013 794% 22% 0.78 -48% 2014 27% 19% 0.28 -49% 2015 78% 18% 0.28 -43% 2016 36% 16% 0.01 -62% 2017 269% 13% 0.92 -20% Total 25% 0.25 -98%

Source: Author Based On Data From Yahoo Finance

The above chart shows annual returns, monthly volatility, and Sharpe ratios for each full year from 2005 to 2017 for the simulated FNGU. It also shows the maximum drawdown during that year (from the previous all-time high, regardless of whether that high was in the given year).

The Sharpe ratio here is calculated using a geometric average of monthly excess returns over the monthly volatility. The excess returns are calculated using the monthly 10-year treasury bond rate.

Of note to me is that simulated FNGU suffers at least a 20% downturn every single year. Even worse, FNGU suffers at least a 43% downturn in 85% of years.

Source: Author Based On Data From Yahoo Finance

Overall, FNGU's performance would have been amazing. A single dollar invested in August 2004 would be worth over $30,000 today. But, again, this is just the result of selection/hindsight bias. No one knew that these companies would perform so amazingly during the time they've been publicly traded. Do not invest in FNGU expecting these returns to be replicated in the future.

For comparison, the same dollar invested in the S&P 500 would be worth ~ $3.43 today.

Why Is Twitter Included?

TWTR data by YCharts

Another one of my first thoughts on reading the list of stocks in FNGU is that Twitter is a weird inclusion. Unlike the other constituents of FNGU, Twitter is not a particularly successful stock.

Without speaking to Twitter's future, shares in the company are down 49% since their IPO, and far more than that since their post-IPO run-up. Frankly, they feel like the odd man out here.

They are also much less of a "hot" stock on discussion sites, including Seeking Alpha. Articles on AAPL or TSLA routinely get hundreds of comments - many people are very interested and dedicated followers of those companies (bull or bear). There have been 10 articles on SA in the past week on AAPL and 16 articles on TSLA. Meanwhile, TWTR has only been written about once. Similarly, the average volume on TSLA (in dollars) is about 2.5x that of TWTR, and the average volume on AAPL is about 7.5x that of TWTR.

In short, I am surprised that Twitter was included in these funds. If they must have nine companies and want to be tech-focused, it would seem more natural to include Microsoft (MSFT), which trades with volume comparable to TSLA.

Conclusion

I'm not against leveraged ETFs. I have written - positively - about leveraged ETFs in the past (don't worry about beta slippage). I own three leveraged ETFs (UPRO, UGLD, TMF), after having back-tested leveraged bond, S&P 500, and gold funds.

That said, this isn't a leveraged fund I will invest in. Past performance is amazing - but that is due to selection/hindsight bias. Past returns will not be a good predictor of future returns.

However, past volatility may be a much better predictor of future volatility. The simulated version of FNGU proves to be very volatile, losing 40%+ in 85% of years. This volatility may decline somewhat from those peaks - most of the components in this index are much more mature than they were in the past - but I would still expect extremely high volatility. Even a 3x leveraged S&P 500 fund will suffer 97% drawdowns - this fund will be even more volatile.

Overall, I can't recommend that investors invest in this fund. That said, I also don't think it is terribly foolhardy to invest a small part of your portfolio (or money you're willing to lose) into FNGU. If you're inclined to own FAANG and the other shares individually, this provides leveraged exposure at a relatively inexpensive expense ratio. If this is, e.g., 5% of your portfolio, it's hard to find much fault in that gamble provided that you're aware of the downside risks.

As always, caveat emptor.

** Data from my simulated FNGU can be found on Google Sheets.

