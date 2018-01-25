Johnson & Johnson: Dividend King And Dividend Growth, Buy The Dip, 20% Upside Potential

Summary

Johnson & Johnson Has increased its dividend for 55 years in a row (a dividend king) and presently has a yield of 2.4% which is above average.

Johnson & Johnson total return over-performed the DOW average for my 48.0 month test period by 8.13%, which is good.

Johnson & Johnson three-year forward CAGR of 8% is good and will give you good growth with the increasing need for medical products as the economy and population grows.

Johnson & Johnson is extremely well diversified in the medical health field with new drugs leading the way and the company has a defensive business that will make money even in recession.