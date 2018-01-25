The Bitcoin Transaction Fee Issue Is Only Going To Get Worse
About: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (GBTC), COIN, Includes: BTC-USD
by: FundSpec.IO
Summary
Stripe announced it will stop supporting Bitcoin payments by April.
Bitcoin.org quietly removes all mention of "low transaction fees"
There are secular reasons this issue is only going to get worse.
We will cover what block rewards and transaction fees represent and how the balance is shifting between the two.
Finally, we will talk about the primary issue here: The sunk costs in building up the massive global hashing power for Bitcoin.