An Apple A Day Keeps The Bears Away
About: Apple Inc. (AAPL)
by: Mark Roussin
Summary
Recent analyst downgrades and rumors have provided a buying opportunity.
Do not listen to the noise, instead look at the fundamentals.
Apple's decision to repatriate much of their overseas cash will provide management various different options.
Will we see a special dividend, increased dividends, increased buybacks, larger acquisitions, or all off the above?
Investment Thesis
With Apple Inc. (AAPL) trading near all-time highs, the current slowdown in the stock could provide investors an opportunity to buy prior to the next earnings release on February 1st