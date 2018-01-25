Uniti Group: Dark Fiber Lights The Way In Legal Abyss
Uniti is positioned to turn Dark Fiber Cables into revenue growth.
Uniti's business is still highly concentrated with Windstream, which is battling legal challenges from an activist investor.
Uniti is a profitable growth company with a high dividend at the current stock price.
Due to legal risk, only attentive and studious investors should buy UNIT.
Uniti Group, Inc. (UNIT) is a Real Estate Investment Trust or REIT that specializes in owning and leasing out telecommunications assets. Uniti is one of the newer players in the industry and, despite