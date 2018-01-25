I have recently been reading about various investors that follow more of a "systematic" rather than a "discretionary" (stock-picking) approach to the equity portion of their portfolio. This reminded me of the findings David Dreman points out in his book Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Psychological Edge. Dreman points out that as a whole, stocks with low price-to-earnings, price-to-book, and price-to-cash flow ratios outperform over the long-run when compared to their higher valued peers. He is, of course, not the only person to point out that going against the crowd can result in superior returns. Timothy Vick is another value investor that has supported the low-valuation approach. In his book Wall Street on Sale, he cites research performed by Dreman from 1970 - 1995 illustrating the returns of low and high P/E stocks compared to the overall market. The findings:

Source: Wall Street on Sale, p. 26

Vick goes on to add:

We can use a low P/E strategy within industries as confidently as for the overall market. . . . Instead of simply buying the cheapest quintile in the market, you can get better diversification by buying the low P/Es across industries. You will get the same advantages in either case: The surprises will work for you rather than against you (p.27).

Lastly, Vick cites James O'Shaughnessy's conclusions from testing expected returns of stocks, based on the P/E ratio at the time of purchase, between 1952 and 1994. He assumed that each year investors purchased the 50 stocks with the lowest P/E ratio rotated their portfolios as valuations changed. No difference was found between the long-term performance of low P/E stocks and the entire universe of stocks. However, low P/E ratios made a significant difference when purchasing large-cap companies, which boasted annual returns of 15.5%. In contrast, large-cap stocks as a whole delivered annual returns of 12.6% during the same time period. High P/E/ large-cap stocks delivered annual returns of just 11.4%, underperforming their lowered valued peers and the market as a whole (p.28-29).

Another value investor, Robert Shiller, points out that Eugene Fama (also a Nobel Laurette and best known for his research and support of efficient market theory) has even admitted that in his own research he has found that lower valued investments as a whole outperform the aggregate in the long run.

This brings us to the first of two systematic value investing vehicles.

Robert Shiller's CAPE (CAPE) ETN

CAPE stands for cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio. It is similar to the commonly known P/E ratio, but differs in that it uses real (inflation adjusted) earnings per share over a 10 year period, smoothing out fluctuations that occur due to the business cycle. Shiller's CAPE ETN, which follows the Shiller Barclays CAPE U.S. Core Sector Index, uses a slightly modified version of the CAPE ratio which is referred to as the Relative CAPE Indicator. This is used as a tool for valuing the ten sectors within the U.S. equity market on a monthly basis and choosing the five lowest valued sectors. Finally, an equal-weighted position is established in the four most undervalued sectors that possess relatively strong price momentum over the previous 12 months. Disclosure: ETNs are a form of unsecured, unsubordinated debt security and rely on the credit worthiness of the underlying issuer (in this case, Barclays Bank (BCS)). There is also no interest or dividend payment.

Below is a chart that depicts both the live and pre-inception periods from September, 2002 to present:

Source (back-testing performed by Barclays Bank)



CAPE U.S. Sector Index Cumulative Return: 641%

Annualized Return: 13.9%

S&P 500 Cumulative Return (same period, including dividends): 318%

Annualized Return: 10%

Source

Cape Outperformance (cumulative): 331%

Cape Outperformance (per annum): 3.9%

One thing to keep in mind is that the data only covers a little over 15 years. However, the principle - that lower valued stocks/ sectors outperform in the long run - goes back many decades. Furthermore, the maximum drawdown percentage of the index is 43% compared to the S&P 500's maximum drawdown of 57%. Lastly, in 2008 the CAPE U.S. Sector Index ended the year down 25% compared to the S&P 500 at 37%.

VanEck Vectors Global Spin-Off ETF ( NYSEARCA: SPUN

A great deal of investors that are interested in spin-offs will credit Joel Greenblatt's book You Can be a Stock Market Genius as the kick-starter for their fascination. I am also one of those investors. In his book, he cites a 25-year study ending in 1988 by Penn State that shows spin-offs as a whole outperform the S&P 500 by about 10 percent each year. For further research and evidence, I invite you to check out Stock Spinoff Investment Guy's fantastic article here. Included is a table, followed by several links, displaying more recent research on the outperformance of spin-offs.

Unlike Guggenheim's better known spin-off ETF (CSD) with $221 million of net assets, SPUN's net assets barely top $5 million. However, that is not the only difference. CSD seeks to track the S&P U.S. Spin-Off Index, whereas SPUN seeks to track the more recently created Horizon Kinetics Global Spin-Off Index. Lastly, CSD is cap-weighted, meaning that it holds a more heavily weighted position in companies with a bigger market capitalization relative to those with a smaller market capitalization (i.e. more exposure to a company with a market cap of $10 billion than one with a market cap of $2 billion). In contrast, SPUN is equal-weighted. This means it holds the same sized position in every company regardless of market cap. It also has exposure to international equities, the details of which are illustrated in the pie chart below.

Source: Fidelity

Next, a chart displaying the performance of the Horizon Kinetics Global Spin-Off Index (total return index; back-tested from December 31, 2003 to present).

Source (back-testing performed by Horizon Kinetics. Base value = 1,000, Current value = 6,875)



Spin-Offs Cumulative Return: 588%

Annualized Return: 14.8%

S&P 500 Cumulative Return (same period, including dividends): 230%

Annualized: 9.2%

Spin-Offs Outperformance (cumulative): 358%

Spin-Offs Outperformance (per annum): 5.6%

Again, the data only goes back about 14 years, but the systematic approach has persisted for decades. Notice, however, the exaggerated drop in 2008. Compared to the S&P 500's drop of nearly 36%, the spin-offs lost roughly 50% of their value. The following year, in 2009, the S&P 500 gained back 33% compared to approximately 71% for spin-offs.

Conclusion

I will conclude with an illustration displaying the difference that a 4% outperformance per annum can make.

I hesitate to use 10 and 14% with markets at such rich valuations currently, but it is similar to the results of the two indexes described compared to the S&P 500 over the last 15 years (which include the financial crisis). Either way, it is for illustrative purposes only. A 4% outperformance per annum results in over 4x more capital at the end of a 40 year period.

The Indexes tracked by both CAPE and SPUN have outperformed the S&P 500 since the early 2000s. More importantly, the systematic approaches that each respective investment follows have delivered superior returns for decades. Equity markets have been viewed as expensive for a while now, and there is no guarantee how each of these investments will perform should anything rock the markets. With that said, both investments offer attractive characteristics that make them worth considering as part of a portfolio's equity allocation.



