Summary

Non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) are long known to increase lean body mass but have questions of safety and clinical usefulness.

Phase 2 data for VK5211 was very encouraging from a efficacy and safety standpoint.

Going forward, it's likely the FDA will require more from VK5211 beyond what is essentially already proven.

Considering other pipeline prospects and current valuation, shares of Viking appear to remain undervalued.