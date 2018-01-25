Long Ideas | Healthcare 

Viking Therapeutics: VK5211 Prospects Going Forward

About: Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX), Includes: ONCT
by: Stephen Ayers
Stephen Ayers
Summary

Non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) are long known to increase lean body mass but have questions of safety and clinical usefulness.

Phase 2 data for VK5211 was very encouraging from a efficacy and safety standpoint.

Going forward, it's likely the FDA will require more from VK5211 beyond what is essentially already proven.

Considering other pipeline prospects and current valuation, shares of Viking appear to remain undervalued.

Shares in Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) have dipped 10% since my article assessing VK2809's prospects in hypercholesterolemia and NASH. This presents a nice opportunity for investors new to Viking to initiate a position at