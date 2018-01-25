GE's Conference Call - Zinger Edition
About: General Electric Company (GE)
by: Michael Rogus
Summary
GE's conference call was painful.
GE revealed they are under an SEC investigation.
Many analysts are having a hard time putting the numbers together.
GE is a bit of a mess right now and will take a long time to get through the accounting problems of the past.
As conference calls can be a bit dry, I take a lighter look at it in this article.
While looking through my portfolio, I realized I hold 300 shares of General Electric (NYSE: GE) from way, way back. I used to own 1000, but sold most off long before the financial crises.