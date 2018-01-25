The Complete Cannabis Guide #3: Consumption

We are optimistic on the large cannabis market post legalization but remain on the sidelines over valuation.

All amounts in C$ unless otherwise noted.

Welcome to Part III of our Complete Guide to Cannabis Industry (MJX) Series. Recall that in Part I of the series we compared cash cost and all-in cost among the top four largest publicly traded cannabis companies in Canada. We found that Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) is the lowest cost producer while Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) has the highest cash cost among the top four producers. In Part II of the series, we discussed the difference between licensed and expansion capacity and implications for investors looking to invest in the sector; we also found Canopy (TWMJF) to have the largest licensed capacity at the moment.

In Part III of the series, we want to discuss the latest finding on the Canadian cannabis market from a consumption perspective. We will review the latest report released by Statistic Canada and examine implications on market prospect. In particular, we will examine two important sources of data:

Statistics Canada's estimate of cannabis sales in Canada

Health Canada's data on existing medical marijuana patients

Recall Our Last Article

In our article "Canopy: Best Way to Play The Cannabis Industry", we discussed the prevalent market sizing estimate for the Canadian cannabis market. To reiterate the observations:

We estimated the medical marijuana market to have 800k consumers, average daily consumption of 0.6 gram and a $1.8 billion market.

The recreational market is estimated by Canadian Parliamentary Budget Officer to have 3-6 million consumers, annual national demand for recreational pot at 650 to 690 tonnes, and total retail market of $5.5 billion to $5.8 billion based on $10 per gram retail price.

Deloitte found the base market for the recreational market to be $4.9 billion to $8.7 billion assuming 22% of Canadians (~7 million) to consume pot at least occasionally and 7% (~2.5 million) to consume on a daily basis.

Source: Deloitte

Latest Estimate from Statistics Canada

On December 18, 2017, Statistics Canada published its latest estimate on the cannabis consumption in Canada. The StatCan report presents experimental estimates of the number of tonnes of cannabis consumed by age group for the period from 1960 to 2015. Although the report represents an estimate based on various data sources and relies heavily on statistical techniques to derive the estimates, we believe investors will be served to get a second or third set of estimates to validate the market sizing estimates.

700 Tonnes of Cannabis Consumed by 2015

Statistics Canada estimated total tonnes consumed by Canadians from 1960s to 2015. The data shows a rapid increase in consumption starting in late 1960s, and by 1973 over 225 tonnes are being consumed by Canadians. Entering 1980s, volume started to decline and reached a low point in 1992. Volume started to climb again before entering a relatively slow growth period that lasted until 2010. Another rapid increase was observed from 2010 to 2015. The most important number here is that by 2015 the consumption has reached 700 tonnes for the illegal market.

Source: Statistics Canada

Consumption by Age Group

The StatCan report showed a clear increase of cannabis consumption among youth in the late 60s and 70s. The consumption among youth declined during the 80s and reached a low point between 1990 and 1995. From 2000 to 2015 the consumption among youth returned at levels seen in 1970s.

Youth included in the data set (15-24 years old) has shown a much higher consumption rate than older generations. This has implications for the market as the data suggest that a significant portion of the future demand will come from youth due to high adoption rate. Once exposed to cannabis during young ages, people tend to carry the habit into later years of their lives and become lifelong consumers.

On the other side, age restrictions will likely be put into place by provincial regulations which will cause severe repercussions for the industry. Youth without access to the legal channel will cause some demand to leak into the black market. A dollar lost to the black market is a dollar less for the legal market.

Source: Statistics Canada

The chart below shows that from 1960s to 2015 the demographic of cannabis-consuming population has undergone significant changes. In the 1960s, the vast majority of consumers were 15-24 years old. However, the portion of pot consumers aged between 25 to 44 has increased rapidly since 1980s overtaking the youth group as the largest age group. The 45-64 years age group grew from non-existent to close to 20% of 2015's total consuming population. In 2015, persons older than 24 accounted for two-thirds of cannabis consuming population while persons aged 15 to 17 accounted for less than 6%.

StatCan highlighted the shifting in aging pattern is more reflective of the demographic shift that saw baby boomers cohort with exposure to cannabis in high school and university carries a preference for cannabis as they aged.

Source: Statistics Canada

Historical Pricing

StatCan report referenced a few outside reports for historical pricing

$7.14 per gram from Ouellet et al. (2017, p. 23)

$8.00 per gram from Tebrake (2017, "Non-medical cannabis: estimates of Canadian household expenditures")

$8.84 per gram from PBO (Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer 2015)

Using the pricing above, the report arrived at estimates for the cannabis sales in 2015 of $5.0 billion, $5.6 billion and $6.2 billion, respectively. This compares with roughly one-half of the $9.2 billion beer market and two-thirds of the $7.0 billion wine market. The report concluded that the estimates appear reasonable and, although imperfect, they represent the only long-term estimates currently available. As additional data points become available in the future, the refinements can be made to improve the estimates in the future.

Health Canada Data on Registered Patients

StatCan's report provided useful insights into the historical consumption of illegal marijuana, the best proxy for the recreational marijuana. We will turn to Health Canada's data to get a glimpse of the existing medical marijuana market and comparison with our previous estimates.

The biggest takeaways from the latest Health Canada data are:

On average, ~2,000 kg of dried cannabis and ~2,600 kg of cannabis oil was sold during latest quarter (July to Sep. 2017). Assuming 365 days, we arrive at ~55 tonnes annualized medical marijuana consumption

Total number of registered patients reached 235k in September, a 35% increase from April 2017

On average, each prescription included 2.5 grams of dried cannabis per day

Source: Health Canada

Based on the data from Health Canada, we can estimate the current medical marijuana market in Canada. At 55 tonnes annualized consumption and 235k registered patients currently, we think the current medical market is currently at $550 million vs. our estimate of $1.8 billion in our initial assessment. The difference is in our estimate of registered patients reaching 800k. Our estimate of 0.6 gram per day is spot on as the data above corroborated our estimate. We think going forward the growth in patients count will be closely watched, as cannibalization is expected from the legalization of recreational market that might hurt future patients growth.

Putting Everything Together

Overall, the data from StatCan and Health Canada triangle well with the initial market assessments we wrote in our earlier articles. The StatCan report estimated 2015 cannabis consumption of 700 tonnes and cannabis sales of $5 billion to $6 billion in 2015 based on $7-8 price per gram. Our estimate had similar number of total sales but had fewer tonnes consumed and higher price. On the medical side, our previous estimate of 800k registered patients and $1.8 billion market seems overly optimistic, given the current patient count of 235k, average daily consumption around 0.6 gram, and potential cannibalization from legalization of recreational market.

We think the cannabis market in Canada is a large and well-established one. The upcoming legalization will provide legal purchase options for the cannabis consumers that have relied on black market in the past. We are excited about the industry in general and think it is an exciting time for investors to participate in the formation of a burgeoning industry. However, we remain cautious over valuation of the sector and think investors have driven prices too far off fundamentals, resulting in heightened expectations and little room for error. We wait for better entry point and won't be buyers at current price levels.

