Boeing (NYSE:BA) will be reporting its 4th quarter earnings in combination with its 2018 guidance on the 31st of January. On that day, the company also provides the deferred production balance of the Boeing 787. I think the development of the deferred production balance is interesting to follow, since it directly impacts the free cash flow of The Boeing Company, and I view the Boeing 787 program as one of the key drivers for earnings and cash flow growth going forward.

In an earlier article, "The Boeing 787: A Dream Come True," I had a look at my expectations for the deferred balance on the Dreamliner program for the upcoming quarter as well as the 1,400th delivery. The other article deals with the advanced model that uses a combination of past performance, future deliveries, pricing, margins and ramp-up patterns.

A second model, subject of this article, is much more simple and uses only the past unit improvement in the deferred production balance to come up with an estimate. This is a linear approach, and I am expecting that this model won’t be valid for the entire block, as it is unable to model in one-off impacts without changing the gradient of the trend line. For now, I continue keeping track of how the linear model estimates the performance in the upcoming quarter versus what is actually being reported.

Now, if you don’t understand program accounting and read the results of the model presented in this article, then some things might not sound familiar or won’t make a lot of sense. Since, the models I create and present here on Seeking Alpha do attract new readers as well as returning readers, I am including a brief explanation on program accounting. Those familiar with the block numbers and the method in general can skip the program accounting paragraph. For those who are not familiar with program accounting, I recommend reading the paragraph below, where I try to explain how program accounting works without making it overly complicated.

What is important to understand is that it is very interesting to eyeball the deferred production balance for the Boeing 787 from a cash flow perspective. The free cash flow is what keeps attracting investors, and Boeing lumps the figure in a free cash flow figure not split out per program or division, and this figure is also subject to timing of receipts and expenditures from time to time - so it is quite difficult to get a grasp of the free cash flow if program production rates aren’t adjusted up or down, and it is even more difficult to get an idea of the contribution of the Boeing 787 program to that free cash flow. The Boeing 787 deferred production balance with the right means, knowledge and models comes closest to getting an idea of how close Boeing is to reaching full potential with the Boeing 787, without, and also gives an idea of the impact of delivery mix and increased production rates.

Program accounting

Boeing uses program accounting for its aircraft programs instead of unit cost accounting. To understand what the deferred costs are, it is important to know how program accounting works. On programs where initial production costs are high, such as aircraft programs, it does make sense to amortize costs over a wider number of productions than just on the few initial productions. In other words, costs are spread out over an accounting block - and it is not only the costs that are spread out. The company makes assumptions on the revenues as well. For the Boeing 787 program, the accounting block currently stands at 1,400 units, up from 1,300 and 1,100 units previously.

Boeing says that the units in the accounting block are units of which it can credibly estimate costs and revenues, but should not be considered an indication for a breakeven point. Unless the company has set an average program margin of 0% - which it has not - a zero deferred balance is no indication of a breakeven point. Analysts pay close attention to the deferred balance, and so should investors. The reason is that it is likely Boeing needs to recognize a charge if it has not zeroed out the deferred costs by the 1,400th delivery (the number of units in the accounting quantity) or announce another block extension, which I expect the company to do.

Simultaneously, one should be aware of the fact that if Boeing zeroes out its deferred balance by the 1,400th delivery, it will actually have made the profits that it estimated for the accounting block, and that the profits it has been reporting for the program were valid after all. So, the 1,400-unit accounting block is far from a breakeven point. Even if Boeing does not zero out the balance by the last delivery and has to recognize a charge, it can still have booked a profit if the recognized charge is lower than the realized program profit.

The assumption for costs and revenues means that Boeing assumes an average profit figure for each of the aircraft it currently delivers. If the actual profit figure is lower than the assumed profit, the deferred balance rises. If the profit is higher than the assumed profit, the deferred balance declines. So, the deferred balance tells you how profitable or unprofitable the program has been to date versus the assumed program profits.

Deferred production balance

Figure 1: Accumulated deferred costs per quarter (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In the third quarter of 2017, the deferred balance for the Dreamliner program dropped to $25,948 million, which is a $513 million quarter-over-quarter decrease.

What was noteworthy during the quarter was that a block extension of 100 units was incorporated, which led to a slight drop in the burn-off of the deferred balance per delivered unit, marking the first time since 2015 that this happened.

Figure 2: Deferred production balance improvement per unit per quarter (Source: AeroAnalysis)

So far, the cost-cutting ramp-up has been more or less linear over the past 6-12 quarters. For now, the additional method that is utilized to estimate the improvement on a per unit basis uses this consistent linear behavior. It might not be perfect, but in the previous quarter, the 12-quarter trend line did have a fairly high coefficient of determination.

The 6-quarter trend line has recently started to be a less accurate fit to predict the unit improvement based on past quarters. In Q3, this deterioration continued as the block extension impacted the burn-off in deferred production balance per unit. Ideally, I would correct my model for this, but since Boeing has been unwilling to provide any useful data on the impact of the block extension on the balance, it is hard to actually implement this. The uncorrected model estimates the deferred balance burn-off per unit to increase to $20.1 million, totalling a burn-off of $723 million. For the corrected model, these improvements are estimated to be around $23.4 million, with a total burn-off of roughly $845 million.

Doing this for the for the 12-quarter trend line as well gives a unit burn-off of $23.4-25.3 million, with a total burn-off between $840 million and $911 million.

Based on this linear behavior, I would expect the deferred balance to decrease by roughly $23.4-25.3 million per delivered unit. With 36 Dreamliner deliveries, the most conservative estimate would put the reduction in the deferred production cost balance for the Boeing 787 at $723 million, while the more upbeat trend line would suggest a reduction of $840-911 million.

Interesting to note is that the upbeat trend line matches with the upbeat scenario of the advanced model, which is interesting, since both models have been developed separately and use vastly different calculation methods.

Conclusion

The linear trend in per unit decreases over the past quarters would suggest that Boeing could reduce its deferred balance on the Boeing 787 program by as much as $911 million during the fourth quarter of 2017. The less aggressive 6-quarter trend would suggest a decrease of $723 million.

For now, I am expecting continued improvements with a big step-up in cost improvements this year when the Boeing 787-10 is added to the delivery mix, which should positively impact the company’s margins on Dreamliner production, and another boost to cash flow as the output is set to increase in 2019. Investors should be aware that a vastly more aggressive decrease is needed to reduce the total balance to 0 by the 1,400th delivery. I think we will see Boeing extending the block to 1,500 to amortize the unamortized tooling costs and other non-recurring costs. To reach the full potential of the profits being incorporated into the earnings reports, we might even see a block reset after 1,500 units, but by that time, it is unlikely that investors will still eyeball block extensions, as the Boeing 787 would be just like the other aircraft programs using program accounting where the extension of the block reflects continued demand.

I think financially the Boeing 787 will continue to contribute to the company’s cash flow growth, and it is positioned well in the market to keep generating strong cash flow for Boeing.