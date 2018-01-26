Though I'm long McCormick (NYSE:MKC), I can't say it's one of my favorite stocks. Valuation does look a bit concerning, particularly when considering a heavily leveraged balance sheet. Performance really hasn't been that strong of late, considering gains in the broad market. And there are some qualitative issues here, notably concerns about market share erosion to private label brands (even if that erosion simply shifts some sales to McCormick's own private label business).

And though MKC gained an even 5% after releasing fiscal Q4 results on Thursday morning, I'm perhaps not quite as impressed as some investors. McCormick posted a good quarter, admittedly, coming in ahead of consensus on the top and bottom lines. FY18 EPS guidance of $4.80-$4.90 was above Street estimates of $4.70 as well. Still, there was some tax help, and this is a stock trading at ~17x FY18 implied EBITDA guidance, with net leverage of 5x. And the quarter didn't quite erase the concerns surrounding market share and valuation.

So I'll be watching MKC relatively closely going forward - from here, this isn't quite the "set it and forget it" long-term hold its profile might suggest. That caution aside, I see enough to stick with MKC coming out of the quarter. The business is in good shape - and so is the spices & seasoning category. International performance is impressive.

The acquisition of French's and Frank's Red Hot from Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) - which was followed by a sell-off that allowed me to enter at $92 this summer - still has dividends to pay next year, and beyond. And there's enough in the business and management (who has more than earned my trust) to pay up for quality here. But even quality has a limit, and if McCormick stumbles and/or rallies higher, the price might at some point become a bit too steep.

Q4 Earnings Support The Long-Term Case

I'm truthfully a bit surprised by the 5% post-earnings gain, which represents a reasonably large move for a low-beta stock. Q4 results were solid, but aside from EPS actually were toward the lower end of implied guidance given in the Q3 release back in September. A $0.02 EPS beat relative to the Street (and a $0.04 beat to the midpoint of post-Q3 guidance) appears to have come from tax help, which provided a $0.06 boost per the Q4 investor presentation.

That's quibbling around the edges, of course, and overall it was a good quarter. Excluding acquisitions (the RB brand and Italy's Giotti, which closed early in Q1) and currency, consolidated revenue grew 5%. Organic growth in the Consumer segment was 4.5%; the print was 6.2% in the smaller Industrial business. Pricing helped somewhat - 190 bps on a consolidated basis - but volume was strong across the board.

Margin expansion continued, with adjusted gross margin rising 180 bps Y/Y. McCormick took a bit of pricing - but also managed higher input costs (notably a continuing vanilla shortage) through its cost-savings program and mix benefits. Adjusted EBIT margins cleared 20%, rising 220 bps. Obviously, acquisitions helped in terms of both margins (RB brands had a higher EBIT margin profile to begin with) and absolute growth, but the news is still strong on both fronts.

Notably, gross margin had weakened in the first half, which raised the concern that margins had peaked or were peaking amid increasing competition; sequential improvement and strong FY18 guidance (adjusted GMs up 150-200 bps) imply that expansion isn't coming to an end.

Within the headline numbers were some pockets of good news as well. The Industrial segment is becoming ever more important, driving over 28% of segment-level adjusted operating income in FY17 against ~25% last year. It had a torrid quarter, with EBIT rising a whopping 70%. The 2015 acquisition of Brand Aromatics is helping in Europe; constant-currency growth in the APAC region was 11%, as McCormick makes further inroads in China.

Asia has been strong for the Consumer business as well, with the company calling out China and India. And in the US, the spices & seasoning category as a whole grew 6.5%, which plays to the idea that unlike other more widely-held defensive plays (I'm looking at you, Coca-Cola (KO)), McCormick actually has a secular tailwind as younger consumers use more of the product than their parents did.

Valuation and expectations aside, Q4 supports the bull case for McCormick being a hugely attractive business. Commentary on recent smaller acquisitions like Gourmet Garden & Stubb's barbecue sauce has been limited, but Giotti and Brand Aromatics are winners, and management said on the Q4 conference call it was still happy with the early performance of the RB brands. McCormick only now is taking full control of those products after a transition period, and will put some extra marketing muscle behind them. (Per the Q4 call, French's hasn't had a new TV ad in seven years.)

Revenue is growing thanks to volume and pricing in a grocery sector where deflation has been an issue until very recently. Cost savings are boosting margins and allowing McCormick to spend up on brand support, which continues to grow at a faster pace than revenue. Deleveraging has begun after the company levered up to buy the Reckitt Benckiser brands, and management reiterated a target of a 3x leverage ratio by 2020. The story here is playing out as it's supposed to, and that drives some confidence coming out of Q4 results.

3 Concerns

That said, I see three key concerns for MKC stock coming out of the report. The first - admittedly a near-term worry likely insignificant in the long run - is that I'm not sure the quarter was that good relative to expectations. Revenue and EBIT, based on post-Q3 guidance, were about where management projected. FY18 guidance looks like it was ahead of the Street, with the midpoint ~$0.15 higher than consensus.

But a lower tax rate next year is contributing ~$0.12 in EPS - and about 3 points of the 13-15% guided growth. Considering the contribution from the RB brands, organic net income growth is in the mid- to high-single digits - good, but not exactly hugely compelling against a ~22x forward multiple. And the Q4 conference call sounded actually a bit contentious. With Deutsche Bank downgrading MKC last week and Credit Suisse trimming estimates last month, analyst coverage may provide some pressure over the next few sessions.

Again, that's a short term, minor concern. But those notes may also focus on US market share, which was a key discussion point in the conference call's Q&A. McCormick said its reported spice & seasoning growth of 4%, against the category's reported 6.5%, was influenced by a shift at a key customer from "control label" to private label, which essentially removed those sales from channel data. But market share loss to private label persists; even CEO Lawrence Kurzius admitted on the call that a goal to return to market share growth has "been more elusive than I would have liked it to be."

At these multiples, it's going to be tough for MKC to see real upside without at least getting near that goal. Industrial and international business will help, particularly if the dollar continues to weaken. But the US consumer business still drives ~40% of overall profits - and the spice & seasoning category isn't going to grow at 6%+ in the grocery aisle every quarter. If category growth slows and share losses persist, revenue targets get missed - and that cascades down the P&L:

Source: McCormick Q4 investor presentation

Kurzius argued on the Q4 call that the private label increase was a bigger problem for smaller brands (no doubt among them Unilever's (UL) Knorr.) It's spent up in e-commerce to offset potential competition (most notably from the Amazon (AMZN)/Whole Foods tie-up and its 365 brand, as an analyst pointed out on the call). And, as noted, McCormick has ramped marketing - and there's been enough in cost savings to offset the deleverage on that front. But at the same time, there's a sense that McCormick at least in part is buying some of its growth, and if private label share continues to rise, even relatively modest earnings targets get a little tougher to reach.

The third concern is that those targets need to be hit, because there simply isn't much room for error in the MKC valuation. Again, forward EV/EBITDA is 17x, a substantial premium to the 12-13x mean/median figures seen in the sector. Some premium is deserved - MKC is a better business than Kellogg (K) or ConAgra (CAG) - but a 4-5 turn gap and a much more leveraged balance sheet makes MKC a true outlier. A ~22x forward P/E seems more reasonable - but again, that includes the substantial leverage and P/FCF multiples are in the mid-20s.

Morningstar analyst Erin Lash delivered a note today that suggested a DCF model still implied a price in the range of the prior target of $96 - and that's not an unreasonable argument. Taxes did help in Q4 and will again in FY18 - but management is forecasting that the rate actually will rise modestly in FY19, presenting a potential headwind to earnings and cash flow particularly with the RB deal then lapped.

For now, I'm willing to take on these risks. McCormick is priced like an outlier, admittedly - but its business is an outlier, too. There aren't categories in the grocery space growing the way McCormick's are. It's better positioned against private-label competition than most. And, as I've written in the past, I'm happy McCormick levered up - this is precisely the kind of business that should borrow every dollar it can if those funds are on offer for the 3.2% weighted interest rate at which MKC financed the Reckitt Benckiser deal.

Meanwhile, the concerns cited here have been around for a long time - the Wall Street Journal raised questions about MKC's private label exposure at Wal-Mart (WMT) almost eight years ago. McCormick stock has nearly tripled since then. MKC's performance of late has stalled out - the stock still is modestly below its all-time high reached some 18 months ago - but it's a better, and bigger, business than it was then.

The Reckitt brands should ramp beyond FY18, with a particular opportunity to grow Frank's overseas. And I really like Kurzius and the management team: This is a company where the strategy is sound, promises are kept, and the products are high-quality and well-positioned.

So I get the case to maybe take profits here (or some profits here), and hope the stock dips back into the $90s. I'd understand an investor saying, "MKC is just too expensive." But at the end of the day, this is a high-quality business - and in my opinion, one of the best defensive stocks out there. It's priced at a premium - but it should be priced at a premium. And unless something dramatically changes in the business, that's probably not going to change in the stock.