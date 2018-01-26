Summary

Clementia’s palovarotene leads the field in changing the lives of patients with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) and multiple osteochondromas (MO).

Despite mixed Phase 2 results in FOP, a more aggressive Phase 3 treatment protocol and encouraging data from Phase 2 Open Label increases likelihood of significant results.

Given multiple favorable clinical, market and regulatory factors, palovarotene is positioned to capture and retain the lion’s share of the FOP and MO markets for several years post-launch.

Upcoming IPO lockup period expiration on 1/29/2018 may place downwards pressure on stock price.