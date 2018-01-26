The Smart Alternative To European Bonds
About: Unibail-Rodamco SE ADR (UNRDY)
by: WideAlpha
Summary
Iconic malls and world famous shopping locations have been irrationally punished on e-commerce fears.
The Euro is still slightly undervalued on a PPP basis and has some tailwinds thanks to the improving economy and geopolitics.
Europe has a fraction of the mall space per person in the US.
Unibail-Rodamco is the largest European real estate company, and it is currently trading at an attractive valuation and a generous dividend yield.
In a way REITs are the new bonds. For income investors looking to diversify to other currencies, in particular the Euro, finding bonds that yield something decent is next to impossible. That leaves REITs as