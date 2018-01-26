Summary

Iconic malls and world famous shopping locations have been irrationally punished on e-commerce fears.

The Euro is still slightly undervalued on a PPP basis and has some tailwinds thanks to the improving economy and geopolitics.

Europe has a fraction of the mall space per person in the US.

Unibail-Rodamco is the largest European real estate company, and it is currently trading at an attractive valuation and a generous dividend yield.