MoviePass Has Clear Path To 20M Subscribers As $400M Prospective Raise Builds Significant Moat
About: Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY)
by: Ben Rabizadeh
Summary
$400M shelf offering in line with expectations of up to $1B capital needs.
MoviePass Ventures could turn MoviePass into a $50B company.
Strong price action confirms the market believes MoviePass will make a profit on this investment.
IPO less likely. Expect full acquisition and name change to MoviePass.
Latest analysis of iOS app rankings forecast a chance that 2M subscribers will be reached as early as this Sunday night.
Thursday morning, Helios and Matheson Analytics (OTCPK:HMNY) filed a shelf offering for the sale of up to $400M in equity and warrants. The filing did not specify what projects the money will be