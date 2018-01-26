Long Ideas | Tech 

MoviePass Has Clear Path To 20M Subscribers As $400M Prospective Raise Builds Significant Moat

|
About: Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY)
by: Ben Rabizadeh
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Ben Rabizadeh
Long/short equity, value, Growth, momentum
StoryTrading.com
Summary

$400M shelf offering in line with expectations of up to $1B capital needs.

MoviePass Ventures could turn MoviePass into a $50B company.

Strong price action confirms the market believes MoviePass will make a profit on this investment.

IPO less likely. Expect full acquisition and name change to MoviePass.

Latest analysis of iOS app rankings forecast a chance that 2M subscribers will be reached as early as this Sunday night.

Thursday morning, Helios and Matheson Analytics (OTCPK:HMNY) filed a shelf offering for the sale of up to $400M in equity and warrants. The filing did not specify what projects the money will be