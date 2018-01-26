Brazil: Macro Fiscal Flows And Investment Markets

The purpose of this report is to see the impact of macro-fiscal flows on investment markets in Brazil.

To calculate the macro-fiscal flows, an assessment of the national accounts is used.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

GDP = Private Sector Spending [P] + Government Sector Spending [G] + External Sector Spending [X]

These are accounting entities and are true by definition.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is, and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks: Banks lend more than is repaid in loans. Credit money. Externally from overseas commerce: Exports bring in more than imports cost. Combination of credit money and state money from overseas. Government spending: More is spent than taxed. State money.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative.

The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector, all the while updating our forecast result based on the latest data.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The chart shows that in 2017 more credit was paid back or written off than created. -$25B or -1.4% of GDP of credit money left the economy.





The chart above shows the money supply is going up, so there is income coming in from somewhere, but it is not from loans via commercial banks.

The flow of credit adds to the stock of private debt in the economy, and this debt is shown in the chart below.

The chart above shows that Brazil has a relatively low level of private debt at a modest 67% of GDP. The Anglo-American nations are all well over 100% - Canada and Australia are double that.

Brazil is a banker's dream. A whole nation of people with low debt able to take on more debt. Brazil has a significant capacity for a credit-induced bull run at some time in the future.

At present, the private sector is deleveraging from an already relatively low level.

External Sector

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries and shown in the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also includes capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is negative and draining the private sector of funds.

The trend is good though, and Brazil is close to achieving a surplus that will add money to the private sector.

For 2017 the result is a small deficit of -0.17% of GDP or -US$3.09B. 2018 could well see a surplus especially if commodity prices keep rising.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that over the last year, the government has been spending into the economy and adding to net financial assets in the private sector. This is a positive trend.

The government sector has been the driving force behind the private sector.

2017 looks to be an input of 8.4% of GDP or about $US150B. The final number will be confirmed upon release.It is less than last year but still considerable.

The market celebrated President Temer not being able to implement his "reforms" (mainly austerity to keep bondholders happy) as this meant that the Keynesian style fiscal policy could continue.

The market fell yesterday on news that Ex-President Lula had lost his appeal and could not stand in the next election. Lula was a big fiscal spender, as was former President Rousseff and are the main reason the stock market is going so well in Brazil.

At present, the spending programs implemented by the former government are mainly in place and driving financial assets higher with state money.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a deficit with a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector trades with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

GDP = Private Sector spending + Government Sector spending + External Sector spending

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall.

Conclusion, Summary and Recommendation

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sector flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] Government Sector [G] External Sector [X] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] 2016 -1.4% 8.9% -1.3% 6.2% 2017 -1.4% 8.4%* -0.17%* 6.8%* 2018 -1.4%# 8%# 0%# 6.6%#

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

*Estimate until actual figures are reported.

#Forecast based on present trends.

The Brazilian sector flows are positive and strong at just over 6.8%. Going forward we have the improving current account trend but the deteriorating government trend. The government is doing the heavy lifting. Take them away, and things do not look so good.

There is scope for financial assets such as stocks, bonds and real estate to rise given that the private sector is receiving a positive inflow of funds.

I first reported on Brazil in this article, and since then, the share price has risen 23% and paid a 1.47% income dividend. The bias is still upward.

An investor wishing to have exposure to the Brazilian stock exchange can do so through the following ETFs:

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ)

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ)

VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF)

Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3x Shares ETF (BRZU)

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (EWZS)

Ultra MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:UBR)

Global X Brazil Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:BRAQ)

Global X Brazil Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRAZ)

Deutsche X-trackers MSCI Brazil Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBBR)

The political rollercoaster ride that is Brazilian politics has provided some good entry points during the year.

I recommended Brazil as a buy in June 2017 in this article. Buying at this point would have earned one a return to date of 42%.

If one had bought in November 2017 as recommended in this article one would have made a 23% in far less time. Opportunities in Brazil come up often, and it has been one of my favorite country ETFs this last year.

The opportunities can be optimized using the Direxion Daily Brazil Bull 3x Shares ETF.

All these entry points can be taken advantage of in the knowledge that the fundamental macro-fiscal flows underpinning the private sector have an upward bias.

The chart below shows how the stock market has developed over the last 12 months.