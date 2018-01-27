Stocks To Watch: Tech Giants In The Spotlight

Welcome to Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox every Saturday morning.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) headlines a huge week of earnings reports from tech majors as investors wait to hear on the impact of the iPhone X on revenue and the company's average selling price. What the Cupertino execs say about tax reform benefits and the intentional slowdown of older iPhone batteries will also be closely dissected. Just as riveting will be updates from Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) on search and the critical "other revenue" segment, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) on monthly active users and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) on holiday sales and AWS momentum. On a broader scale, President Trump's State of the Union address and the FOMC meeting will catch some attention from market watchers this week.

Notable earnings reports: Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) on Jan. 29; Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR), Sprint (NYSE:S) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Jan. 30; Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Facebook, Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Boeing (NYSE:BA) and AT&T (NYSE:T) on Jan. 31; Visa (NYSE:V), GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, UPS (NYSE:UPS) and MasterCard (NYSE:MA) on Feb 1; Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Feb. 2. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list.

Apple suppliers: There's been some bouncy trading on Apple-sensitive names heading into next week's blockbuster report. Keep an eye on Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS), Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO), Knowles (NYSE:KN), Largan Precision (OTC:LGANF), Hon Hai Precision Industry ([[HNHAF], OTCPK:HNHAY), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) for more volatility before and after the Apple print.

Expected IPO filings: iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) on Jan. 29, Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL), Hudson (NYSE:HUD) and Corp America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) on Jan. 31; Centro Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and FTS International (FTSU) on Feb. 1.

Patent watch: Forward Pharma (NASDAQ:FWP) is expected to hear from the European Patent Office on an active ingredient in Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Tecfidera. The EPO hearing runs Jan. 30-31.

IPO/secondary share lockup period expirations: Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) on Jan. 29 and Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) on Jan. 30.

Quiet period expiration: Lexinfintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) on Jan. 30 and iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) on Jan. 31.

Auto sales reports: Edmunds expects U.S. auto sales to fall 1.4% in January to 1.121M units as the industry pulls back on incentives again. The research firm notes the decline isn't indicative of a lasting trend due to January being a typically slow month at dealerships. Forecast by automaker - General Motors (NYSE:GM) +4.2% to 204K, Ford (NYSE:F) -7.3% to 159K, Toyota (NYSE:TM) +7.7% to 154K, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) -15% to 1129K, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) +1.2% to 114K, Honda (NYSE:HMC) +0.8% to 107K, Hyundai/Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) +2.2% to 84K, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) -1.2% to 36K.

Business update call: Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) will provide an update on Jan. 31. on the company's China business and will address some high-level modeling-related questions.

Notable annual meetings: Energizer (NYSE:ENR) on Jan. 29; Costco (NASDAQ:COST) on Jan. 30; Monsanto (NYSE:MON) and Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) on Jan. 31; Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) on Feb. 1.

Extraordinary shareholder meetings: (NASDAQ:BV) on Jan. 29, J. Alexander's (NASDAQ:JAX) on Jan. 30 for a M&A vote, Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD) for a M&A vote and Liberty Interactive (NASDAQ:QVCA) on Feb, 2.

Macau: Gaming revenue for January is due to be reported by the Macau Gaming Inspection & Coordination Bureau near the end of the week. Some early growth estimates from analysts have ranged as high as 25%. A strong tally could build excitement on Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) with the Chinese New Year just a few weeks away.

Barron's mentions: Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is singled out in the cover story as a smart bet. Also seen as intriguing are Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) as a cheap way to pay VMWare (NYSE:VMW) and Remy Cointtreau (REMF, OTCPK:REMYY) as a way to profit off the "premiumization" trend in the liquor industry.

Sources: CNBC, EDGAR, Bloomberg and Nasdaq.com.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.