SPHD: It May Be Down, But It's Far From Out
Summary
SPHD isn't positioned to do very well in 2018, but long-term investors shouldn't shy away.
SPHD has delivered alpha of 400 basis points above the S&P 500 and 600 points above the Large Value group over the fund's history.
The fund's 30-day yield is now more than double that of the S&P 500.
SPHD's combination of low volatility, high yield and superior risk-adjusted returns still make it an ideal core holding, despite an expense ratio that's a bit high.
Full disclosure right off the bat. I own shares of the PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD). I have for years, and it remains one of my favorite dividend