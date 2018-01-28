Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Business Partners Adding Nuclear Operations To Assets
by: Don Beynon
Summary
Brookfield Asset Management has $265B of assets under management.
These assets include real estate, infrastructure, utilities, renewal and hydroelectric.
Brookfield is in the process of acquiring Westinghouse Electric, the world's leading nuclear supplier to electric utilities.
Westinghouse, currently owned by the Japanese firm Toshiba Corp, has filed for bankruptcy.
This article will provide a summary of Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), its overall corporate structure, business and objectives, a summary of the commercial nuclear power business and of Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy